Prentice Capital Management, LP Buys Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Tapestry Inc, Groupon Inc, Sells At Home Group Inc, Abercrombie & Fitch Co, PROSHARES TRUST

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Prentice Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Tapestry Inc, Groupon Inc, Coty Inc, Macy's Inc, sells At Home Group Inc, Abercrombie & Fitch Co, PROSHARES TRUST, PetIQ Inc, PROSHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prentice Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Prentice Capital Management, LP owns 21 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: M, MGM, JWN, BLMN,
- Added Positions: BBBY, TPR, GRPN, COTY, SDC, SBH,
- Reduced Positions: ANF, PETQ, SPXU, RLGY, GPRO, KSS, GES, UAA, ZYNE,
- Sold Out: HOME, SQQQ, PLAY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Prentice Capital Management, LP
- GoPro Inc (GPRO) - 11,656,438 shares, 20.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) - 2,831,331 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.49%
- Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) - 3,933,391 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.98%
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) - 1,577,332 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.38%
- Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 1,502,353 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.35%
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $7.65, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 214,788 shares as of .New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 53,950 shares as of .New Purchase: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $16.9, with an estimated average price of $12.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 54,600 shares as of .Added: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 130.38%. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $20.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 1,577,332 shares as of .Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 72.35%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 1,502,353 shares as of .Added: Groupon Inc (GRPN)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Groupon Inc by 539.53%. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $34.43, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 482,790 shares as of .Added: Coty Inc (COTY)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Coty Inc by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $2.65 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 3,836,068 shares as of .Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.61 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $13.15.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $5.28 and $28, with an estimated average price of $15.08.Sold Out: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $11.6 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $14.78.Reduced: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)
Prentice Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co by 25.49%. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $11.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.8%. Prentice Capital Management, LP still held 2,831,331 shares as of .Reduced: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)
Prentice Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in PetIQ Inc by 57.03%. The sale prices were between $29.04 and $37.49, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.48%. Prentice Capital Management, LP still held 145,110 shares as of .Reduced: PROSHARES TRUST (SPXU)
Prentice Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $7.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. Prentice Capital Management, LP still held 200,000 shares as of .Reduced: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Prentice Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 68.16%. The sale prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17. The stock is now traded at around $28.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Prentice Capital Management, LP still held 14,895 shares as of .
