Polar Securities Inc. Buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Polaris Inc, Sells GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp III, Tesla Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Polar Securities Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Polaris Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, sells GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp III, Tesla Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polar Securities Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Polar Securities Inc. owns 427 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion.



ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 7,172,500 shares, 19.31% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,045,000 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,025,000 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 955,000 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 450,000 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio.

Polar Securities Inc. initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of .

Polar Securities Inc. initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4,300,000 shares as of .

Polar Securities Inc. initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.87 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $91.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 423,035 shares as of .

Polar Securities Inc. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 4,000,500 shares as of .

Polar Securities Inc. initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of .

Polar Securities Inc. initiated holding in Kismet Acquisition One Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $12.77, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,140,047 shares as of .

Polar Securities Inc. added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 282.19%. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,064,776 shares as of .

Polar Securities Inc. added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 290.70%. The purchase prices were between $74.11 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $81.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 424,400 shares as of .

Polar Securities Inc. added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 221.56%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $23.44, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,660,000 shares as of .

Polar Securities Inc. added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 138.14%. The purchase prices were between $175.56 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $207.02. The stock is now traded at around $232.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 166,700 shares as of .

Polar Securities Inc. added to a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc by 91.90%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $42.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,294,766 shares as of .

Polar Securities Inc. added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 153.51%. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $92.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 444,070 shares as of .

Polar Securities Inc. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65.

Polar Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.48.

Polar Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.96.

Polar Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04.

Polar Securities Inc. sold out a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Polar Securities Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.

Polar Securities Inc. reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 98.44%. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $489.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Polar Securities Inc. still held 2,500 shares as of .

Polar Securities Inc. reduced to a holding in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp by 85.21%. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Polar Securities Inc. still held 400,400 shares as of .