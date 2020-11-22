Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp Buys Plains GP Holdings LP, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Niu Technologies, Sells Energy Transfer LP, Plains All American Pipeline LP, Crestwood Equity Partners LP

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Plains GP Holdings LP, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Niu Technologies, American Campus Communities Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Energy Transfer LP, Plains All American Pipeline LP, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Antero Midstream Corp, PBF Logistics LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp. As of 2020Q3, Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp owns 107 stocks with a total value of $694 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BEP, SEDG, RUN, SBE, BEPC, TPIC, SHLL, GTLS, FE, FIVE, VYNE,

BEP, SEDG, RUN, SBE, BEPC, TPIC, SHLL, GTLS, FE, FIVE, VYNE, Added Positions: PAGP, MMP, NIU, ENB, ACC, HESM, NEE, CTSO, D, ASR, MSFT, AMT, PAC, PLUG, ABMD, ITRI, NIO, FLT, AKTS, AERI, VNET, NGVT, FLXN, MRCY, EXAS, AQUA, ALNY, RPD, RNG, SMAR, SIVB,

PAGP, MMP, NIU, ENB, ACC, HESM, NEE, CTSO, D, ASR, MSFT, AMT, PAC, PLUG, ABMD, ITRI, NIO, FLT, AKTS, AERI, VNET, NGVT, FLXN, MRCY, EXAS, AQUA, ALNY, RPD, RNG, SMAR, SIVB, Reduced Positions: ET, PAA, CEQP, AM, PBFX, ENBL, KMI, WMB, ETRN, TRGP, TRP, ENLC, PBA, MPC, DCP, MPLX, EPD, OKE, NEP, SHLX, PSXP, DKL, LNG, CWEN, AY, ENPH, NGL, PSX, ALTM, CONE, DLR, GDS, QTS, SBAC, TWLO, SABR, CVA, TSLA, VSLR,

ET, PAA, CEQP, AM, PBFX, ENBL, KMI, WMB, ETRN, TRGP, TRP, ENLC, PBA, MPC, DCP, MPLX, EPD, OKE, NEP, SHLX, PSXP, DKL, LNG, CWEN, AY, ENPH, NGL, PSX, ALTM, CONE, DLR, GDS, QTS, SBAC, TWLO, SABR, CVA, TSLA, VSLR, Sold Out: NS, FNV, CNXM, TERP, SYY, VLO, NBLX, CNX, J, HEP, VNOM, TOT, LUV, WAB, ETN, TCP, NFE, EQNR, URI, DOW, FANG, COG, AMRN, TPL, BSM, WPX, PXD, XYL, MNRL, LYB, CVX, XEC, CXO, HAL, CCI, OSK, GEL, EQT, KRP, GLNG, GDP, HFC, PE, VET, WTTR, QEP,

Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN) - 5,509,815 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 2,945,148 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,822,391 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 1,218,283 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.76% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 1,881,284 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.23%

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 49,118 shares as of .

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49. The stock is now traded at around $257.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,715 shares as of .

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,079 shares as of .

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,280 shares as of .

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,696 shares as of .

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.97 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $38.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,707 shares as of .

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP by 81.69%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.67. The stock is now traded at around $7.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,272,903 shares as of .

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Niu Technologies by 1005.28%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 110,981 shares as of .

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 54.32%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 71,021 shares as of .

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,744 shares as of .

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in CytoSorbents Corp by 234.96%. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 61,013 shares as of .

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV by 42.41%. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $118.08, with an estimated average price of $108.88. The stock is now traded at around $154.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,716 shares as of .

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in NuStar Energy LP. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $13.37.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $135.81 and $163.4, with an estimated average price of $148.35.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in CNX Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.66.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.83 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.42.