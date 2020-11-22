Silver Point Capital L.P. Buys Studio City International Holdings, Caesars Entertainment Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Silver Point Capital L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Studio City International Holdings, Caesars Entertainment Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Gogo Inc, PDL BioPharma Inc, sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Montage Resources Corp, Penn Virginia Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silver Point Capital L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Silver Point Capital L.P. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $789 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CZR, FE, GOGO,

CZR, FE, GOGO, Added Positions: MSC, PCG, PDLI,

MSC, PCG, PDLI, Reduced Positions: MR, PVAC,

MR, PVAC, Sold Out: CZR, CZR, CZR,

PG&E Corp (PCG) - 40,981,049 shares, 48.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% Studio City International Holdings Ltd (MSC) - 15,392,680 shares, 31.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.44% Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 1,213,217 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. New Position FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 1,545,000 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. New Position PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI) - 6,424,000 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.10%

Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.62%. The holding were 1,213,217 shares as of .

Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 1,545,000 shares as of .

Silver Point Capital L.P. initiated holding in Gogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.91 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $5.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 411,330 shares as of .

Silver Point Capital L.P. added to a holding in Studio City International Holdings Ltd by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $14.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.46%. The holding were 15,392,680 shares as of .

Silver Point Capital L.P. added to a holding in PDL BioPharma Inc by 31.10%. The purchase prices were between $2.51 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,424,000 shares as of .

Silver Point Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

