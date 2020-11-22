Biglari Capital Corp. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Biglari Capital Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biglari Capital Corp.. As of 2020Q3, Biglari Capital Corp. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 2,000,000 shares, 46.09% of the total portfolio. Biglari Holdings Inc (BH) - 1,169,924 shares, 20.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 365,000 shares, 15.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24% Biglari Holdings Inc (BH.A) - 137,078 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 27 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1250.00%

Biglari Capital Corp. initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $38.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Biglari Capital Corp. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 1250.00%. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $341339.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 27 shares as of .