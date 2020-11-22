Bares Capital Management, Inc. Buys Alteryx Inc, Farfetch, Stitch Fix Inc, Sells Twilio Inc, Box Inc, Zuora Inc

Austin, TX, based Investment company Bares Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alteryx Inc, Farfetch, Stitch Fix Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Mimecast, sells Twilio Inc, Box Inc, Zuora Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Element Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bares Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Bares Capital Management, Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Square Inc (SQ) - 5,692,211 shares, 19.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.87% Wayfair Inc (W) - 2,576,946 shares, 15.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.82% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 2,755,186 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 4,697,165 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 1,174,452 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.21%

Bares Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.13 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $35.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 469,745 shares as of .

Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 68.48%. The purchase prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35. The stock is now traded at around $117.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 2,741,498 shares as of .

Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 47.41%. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,685,071 shares as of .

Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 93.77%. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 607,490 shares as of .

Bares Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $41.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 225,774 shares as of .