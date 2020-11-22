TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. Buys RedBall Acquisition Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc, Yucaipa Acquisition Corp, Sells dMY Technology Group Inc, SCVX Corp, Datadog Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys RedBall Acquisition Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc, Yucaipa Acquisition Corp, SCVX Corp, PropTech Acquisition Corp, sells dMY Technology Group Inc, SCVX Corp, Datadog Inc, Digital Media Solutions Inc, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.. As of 2020Q3, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. owns 127 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tenor+capital+management+co.%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Colfax Corp (CFXA) - 80,000 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC.U) - 750,000 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. New Position CHP Merger Corp (CHPM) - 750,000 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. dMY Technology Group Inc (DMYT) - 600,000 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM) - 700,000 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $11.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of .

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of .

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in SCVX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 596,600 shares as of .

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in PropTech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 488,742 shares as of .

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Holicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp II by 1650.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of .

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $12.42.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in SCVX Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.72.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Digital Media Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $8.77.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $15.94.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65.