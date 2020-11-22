Ra Capital Management, Llc Buys Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Seres Therapeutics Inc, Sells Novavax Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Ra Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Seres Therapeutics Inc, Vaxart Inc, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Novavax Inc, Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Stoke Therapeutics Inc, Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ra Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Ra Capital Management, Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FMTX, MCRB, VXRT, PMVP, DYN, INZY, CRDF, RLAY, INBX, VRNA, IMGN, MIST, ARYA,

FMTX, MCRB, VXRT, PMVP, DYN, INZY, CRDF, RLAY, INBX, VRNA, IMGN, MIST, ARYA, Added Positions: ASND, ETNB, ZGNX, ADVM, ORTX, STRO,

ASND, ETNB, ZGNX, ADVM, ORTX, STRO, Reduced Positions: NVAX, TGTX, ADAP, IMRA, ALEC, CLDX, PRVL, MGNX, RLMD, LEGN, EPIX, VSTM, RYTM,

NVAX, TGTX, ADAP, IMRA, ALEC, CLDX, PRVL, MGNX, RLMD, LEGN, EPIX, VSTM, RYTM, Sold Out: MNTA, STOK, AVDL, INSM, SELB,

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 5,909,742 shares, 18.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.24% Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX) - 9,011,651 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. New Position ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) - 4,826,910 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) - 8,825,849 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.99% Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) - 2,035,132 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $38.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.21%. The holding were 9,011,651 shares as of .

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.74 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $16.56. The stock is now traded at around $34.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 4,750,000 shares as of .

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vaxart Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.78 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $8.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 10,810,937 shares as of .

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $38, with an estimated average price of $36.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,710,265 shares as of .

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.95. The stock is now traded at around $19.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,805,045 shares as of .

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Inozyme Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,003,653 shares as of .

Ra Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $134.29 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $143.8. The stock is now traded at around $156.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 5,909,742 shares as of .

Ra Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in 89bio Inc by 49.82%. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $27.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,736,214 shares as of .

Ra Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Zogenix Inc by 49.25%. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $29.36, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $19.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 5,488,424 shares as of .

Ra Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $13.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,410,860 shares as of .

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $28.47.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $5.02 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $7.27.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Insmed Inc. The sale prices were between $26 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Selecta Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $2.18 and $2.84, with an estimated average price of $2.55.