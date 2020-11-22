Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco Buys American Campus Communities Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, First Interstate BancSystem Inc, Sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Cincinnati Financial Corp

Investment company Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco (Current Portfolio) buys American Campus Communities Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, First Interstate BancSystem Inc, Lyft Inc, Popular Inc, sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Virtu Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco. As of 2020Q3, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco owns 44 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ACC, PNFP, FIBK, LYFT, BPOP, ESNT, TRV, ARGO, ALLY, ALEX, IPOB, ACGL, PAR, HRI, HOV, HIG, GS, WLFC, ACIW, STEP, BSIG, EVR, PYPL, SYF,
- Added Positions: KAR, FOCS, OMF, CG, WTRE, FBC, TW,
- Reduced Positions: PFSI, FTAI, LPRO, RLGY, AXS, EVTC, COWN, RNR, ALTG, SBNY, DFIN,
- Sold Out: BR, CINF, LAD, VIRT, WRB, AB, SAH, EQH, GSHD, ONEW, FIS, BGCP, ENV, BAM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, LLC
- OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 591,228 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%
- Cowen Inc (COWN) - 1,053,862 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%
- PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 260,603 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.61%
- American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) - 360,870 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) - 785,881 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.61%
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 360,870 shares as of .New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.28 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $39.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 274,291 shares as of .New Purchase: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.4 and $33.24, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $39.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 244,515 shares as of .New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 262,328 shares as of .New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $49.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 198,808 shares as of .New Purchase: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Essent Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 187,918 shares as of .Added: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 125.61%. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 785,881 shares as of .Added: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 76.82%. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $39.94, with an estimated average price of $35.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 216,015 shares as of .Added: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc by 36.08%. The purchase prices were between $23.57 and $29.61, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 365,817 shares as of .Added: Watford Holdings Ltd (WTRE)
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in Watford Holdings Ltd by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $18.23. The stock is now traded at around $34.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 303,416 shares as of .Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $143.13, with an estimated average price of $133.64.Sold Out: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $64.1 and $83.44, with an estimated average price of $77.33.Sold Out: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $154.95 and $273.4, with an estimated average price of $224.11.Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $21.9 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $25.1.Sold Out: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $55.8 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $61.63.Sold Out: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $27.96.
