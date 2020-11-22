Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC Buys Nutrien, ONEOK Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Sells Nasdaq Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nutrien, ONEOK Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Coherent Inc, sells Nasdaq Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Copart Inc (CPRT) - 333,718 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 195,702 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 125,370 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 55,800 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 105,383 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio.

Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 312.25%. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 127,797 shares as of .

Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 340.44%. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 150,074 shares as of .

Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 174.18%. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 126,124 shares as of .

Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 51.04%. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $45.67. The stock is now traded at around $58.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of .

Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 68.05%. The purchase prices were between $104.81 and $145.33, with an estimated average price of $121.01. The stock is now traded at around $120.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of .

Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC added to a holding in Fox Corp by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $24.46 and $29.46, with an estimated average price of $26.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 176,576 shares as of .