Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd Buys Scientific Games Corp, American Well Corp, Rocket Inc

Sydney Nsw 2000, C3, based Investment company Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Scientific Games Corp, American Well Corp, Rocket Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd owns 17 stocks with a total value of $8.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SGMS, AMWL, RKT,

SGMS, AMWL, RKT, Reduced Positions: FWONK, WWE, WMG, IBKR,

Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 36,394,056 shares, 41.98% of the total portfolio. Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 15,797,294 shares, 18.21% of the total portfolio. GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - 16,538,183 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 16,607,679 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 9,381,347 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in Scientific Games Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $21.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 9,381,347 shares as of .

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 5,404,300 shares as of .

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 9,508,374 shares as of .