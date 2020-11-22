  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd Buys Scientific Games Corp, American Well Corp, Rocket Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: SGMS -1.55% AMWL +0.59% RKT -1.41%

Sydney Nsw 2000, C3, based Investment company Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Scientific Games Corp, American Well Corp, Rocket Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd owns 17 stocks with a total value of $8.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caledonia+%28private%29+investments+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd
  1. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 36,394,056 shares, 41.98% of the total portfolio.
  2. Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 15,797,294 shares, 18.21% of the total portfolio.
  3. GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - 16,538,183 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio.
  4. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 16,607,679 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  5. Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 9,381,347 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in Scientific Games Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $21.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 9,381,347 shares as of .

New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 5,404,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 9,508,374 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd.

