Hound Partners, LLC Buys Farfetch, Ross Stores Inc, Kirby Corp, Sells Wayfair Inc, RPM International Inc, Microsoft Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Hound Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Farfetch, Ross Stores Inc, Kirby Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, sells Wayfair Inc, RPM International Inc, Microsoft Corp, Carvana Co, Credit Acceptance Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hound Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Hound Partners, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 3,543,069 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Kirby Corp (KEX) - 2,441,136 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.48% Facebook Inc (FB) - 329,096 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 400,036 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.24% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 3,108,711 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 3,543,069 shares as of .

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $108.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 684,711 shares as of .

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $169.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 360,997 shares as of .

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in National Instruments Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.46 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $36.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 560,295 shares as of .

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 141,193 shares as of .

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Kirby Corp by 184.48%. The purchase prices were between $35.93 and $51.18, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $47.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 2,441,136 shares as of .

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 113.24%. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $209.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 400,036 shares as of .

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Zuora Inc by 106.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.41 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $11.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 5,925,232 shares as of .

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $81.62.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $297.31 and $524.41, with an estimated average price of $420.05.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The sale prices were between $7.75 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $9.42.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.29.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $39.35, with an estimated average price of $32.3.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Progenity Inc. The sale prices were between $7.71 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $9.04.