  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Enstar Group LTD Buys Watford Holdings, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, Oxford Lane Capital Corp

November 22, 2020 | About: WTRE +0.43% ECC +0.23% OXLC -0.21%

Investment company Enstar Group LTD (Current Portfolio) buys Watford Holdings, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, Oxford Lane Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enstar Group LTD. As of 2020Q3, Enstar Group LTD owns 10 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Enstar Group LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/enstar+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Enstar Group LTD
  1. Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) - 3,764,580 shares, 31.61% of the total portfolio.
  2. Watford Holdings Ltd (WTRE) - 1,815,858 shares, 26.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.96%
  3. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 732,313 shares, 16.08% of the total portfolio.
  4. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) - 2,154,449 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio.
  5. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 120,000 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (ECC)

Enstar Group LTD initiated holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $7.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 307,329 shares as of .

New Purchase: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)

Enstar Group LTD initiated holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.02 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $4.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 591,215 shares as of .

Added: Watford Holdings Ltd (WTRE)

Enstar Group LTD added to a holding in Watford Holdings Ltd by 77.96%. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $18.23. The stock is now traded at around $34.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.67%. The holding were 1,815,858 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Enstar Group LTD. Also check out:

1. Enstar Group LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Enstar Group LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Enstar Group LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Enstar Group LTD keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)