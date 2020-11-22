Enstar Group LTD Buys Watford Holdings, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, Oxford Lane Capital Corp

Investment company Enstar Group LTD (Current Portfolio) buys Watford Holdings, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, Oxford Lane Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enstar Group LTD. As of 2020Q3, Enstar Group LTD owns 10 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Enstar Group LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/enstar+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Enstar Group LTD
- Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) - 3,764,580 shares, 31.61% of the total portfolio.
- Watford Holdings Ltd (WTRE) - 1,815,858 shares, 26.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.96%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 732,313 shares, 16.08% of the total portfolio.
- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) - 2,154,449 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio.
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 120,000 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with WTRE. Click here to check it out.
- WTRE 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of WTRE
- Peter Lynch Chart of WTRE
Enstar Group LTD initiated holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $7.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 307,329 shares as of .New Purchase: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)
Enstar Group LTD initiated holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.02 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $4.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 591,215 shares as of .Added: Watford Holdings Ltd (WTRE)
Enstar Group LTD added to a holding in Watford Holdings Ltd by 77.96%. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $18.23. The stock is now traded at around $34.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.67%. The holding were 1,815,858 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Enstar Group LTD. Also check out:
1. Enstar Group LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Enstar Group LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Enstar Group LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Enstar Group LTD keeps buying