CPMG Inc Buys SSR Mining Inc, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Kinross Gold Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company CPMG Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SSR Mining Inc, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Kinross Gold Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Alexco Resource Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CPMG Inc. As of 2020Q3, CPMG Inc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $601 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SSRM,

SSRM, Added Positions: APEN, QQQ, FSM, AG,

APEN, QQQ, FSM, AG, Reduced Positions: KL, CDE, SALT,

KL, CDE, SALT, Sold Out: KGC, SPY, AXU,

For the details of CPMG Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cpmg+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 3,063,567 shares, 49.63% of the total portfolio. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 4,624,441 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd (HMY) - 8,500,000 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSS) - 9,739,299 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) - 748,464 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.99%

CPMG Inc initiated holding in SSR Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 1,772,315 shares as of .

CPMG Inc added to a holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc by 133.88%. The purchase prices were between $1.27 and $1.88, with an estimated average price of $1.51. The stock is now traded at around $2.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,109,512 shares as of .

CPMG Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 619.79%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,077 shares as of .

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $7.17 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.63.

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in Alexco Resource Corp. The sale prices were between $2.21 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.74.