Fortress Investment Group LLC Buys Ribbit LEAP, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, Sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Trebia Acquisition Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Fortress Investment Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ribbit LEAP, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, Artius Acquisition Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Trebia Acquisition Corp, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Avantor Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortress Investment Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fortress Investment Group LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LEAP.U, WPF, TWCTU, AACQU, GRSVU, ENPC.U, GOAC.U, PRPB.U, RBAC.U, TREB, CCIV.U, PSTH, BFT.U, MCC, AONE.U, HPX.U, DGNR.U, CPSR, FCACU, GSAH, YAC.U,
- Added Positions: GLPI,
- Reduced Positions: SPB,
- Sold Out: WPF.U, TREB.U, GSAH.U, AVTR,
- New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) - 13,399,317 shares, 37.89% of the total portfolio.
- Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT) - 25,160,560 shares, 27.61% of the total portfolio.
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 10,193,850 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 1,991,800 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.23%
- Ribbit LEAP Ltd (LEAP.U) - 2,000,000 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
Fortress Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.53 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $12.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
Fortress Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .New Purchase: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCTU)
Fortress Investment Group LLC initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSVU)
Fortress Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQU)
Fortress Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $10.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .New Purchase: GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC.U)
Fortress Investment Group LLC initiated holding in GO Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF.U)
Fortress Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.96.Sold Out: Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB.U)
Fortress Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.59.Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH.U)
Fortress Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65.Sold Out: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Fortress Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $16.99 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75.
