Ionic Capital Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Walmart Inc, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Aptiv PLC, ISHARES TRUST

New York, NY, based Investment company Ionic Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Walmart Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Aptiv PLC, ISHARES TRUST, WestRock Co, GigCapital3 Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ionic Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ionic Capital Management LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 642,000 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 500,000 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 100,000 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 100,000 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,000 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of .

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $523.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 54,584 shares as of .

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 210,496 shares as of .

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3099.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of .

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $488.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 46,242 shares as of .

Ionic Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $258.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 47,404 shares as of .

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc by 273.98%. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $29.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 689,410 shares as of .

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 183.75%. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $44.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 113,500 shares as of .

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 96.31%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $177.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,668 shares as of .

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Inter Parfums Inc by 160.75%. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $43.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,892 shares as of .

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PAE Inc by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $8.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 455,890 shares as of .

Ionic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 997.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $6.34. The stock is now traded at around $6.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 166,503 shares as of .

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2.

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $83.83.

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in GigCapital3 Inc. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.26.

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Ionic Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.55.