Park West Asset Management LLC Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Scientific Games Corp, Sells National General Holdings Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Park West Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Scientific Games Corp, Option Care Health Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, sells National General Holdings Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Enphase Energy Inc, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park West Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Park West Asset Management LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 3,821,120 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 508,416 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 1,136,863 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.13% NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 4,300,944 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.72% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 961,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.87%

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,260,000 shares as of .

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of .

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Scientific Games Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $21.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of .

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $16, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $15.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of .

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of .

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $129.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 335,467 shares as of .

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 4,300,944 shares as of .

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 535,844 shares as of .

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 570,000 shares as of .

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $209.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 213,200 shares as of .

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Pfenex Inc by 146.79%. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $12.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,366,409 shares as of .

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in PPD Inc by 37.92%. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 903,395 shares as of .

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $79.94 and $102.49, with an estimated average price of $90.53.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.96.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.07.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $116.09, with an estimated average price of $105.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BRP Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.67.