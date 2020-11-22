Park West Asset Management LLC Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Scientific Games Corp, Sells National General Holdings Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Park West Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Scientific Games Corp, Option Care Health Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, sells National General Holdings Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Enphase Energy Inc, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park West Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Park West Asset Management LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CZR, VG, SGMS, OPCH, BFT.U, TMUS, TWCTU, RNG, HSIC, PRTS, PDLI, IAC, WPF, PCG, WSC, ACEL, AACQ, STNE, ONEM, INFN, PRPB, LEAP.U, PROF, NOVA, TREB, OMF, HPX, GOGO, EVH, SNOW, DFPH, HOV,
- Added Positions: NLOK, FTNT, ATVI, WDAY, PFNX, PPD, FIS, BLFS, SI, SMLR, SMCI, SLQT, IQV, ROKU, IBKR, CHTR, LKQ, CAI, PHR, LAUR, UTI,
- Reduced Positions: NUAN, IPOC, ENPH, EGRX, HSKA, SCPL, NXST, PARR, SVMK, CHNG, IPOB, MCRI, LAD, AVLR, CSTM, SQ, SE, SATS, PAE, ANGI,
- Sold Out: NGHC, LOPE, WPF.U, JWS.U, TNDM, BRP, BATRA, BATRK, TREB.U, LAZY, FLL,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with NLOK. Click here to check it out.
- NLOK 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NLOK
- Peter Lynch Chart of NLOK
For the details of Park West Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+west+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Park West Asset Management LLC
- DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 3,821,120 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio.
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 508,416 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
- Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 1,136,863 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.13%
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 4,300,944 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.72%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 961,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.87%
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,260,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Scientific Games Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $21.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $16, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $15.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of .New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $129.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 335,467 shares as of .Added: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 4,300,944 shares as of .Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 535,844 shares as of .Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 570,000 shares as of .Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $209.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 213,200 shares as of .Added: Pfenex Inc (PFNX)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Pfenex Inc by 146.79%. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $12.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,366,409 shares as of .Added: PPD Inc (PPD)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in PPD Inc by 37.92%. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 903,395 shares as of .Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97.Sold Out: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $79.94 and $102.49, with an estimated average price of $90.53.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF.U)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.96.Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS.U)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.07.Sold Out: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $116.09, with an estimated average price of $105.Sold Out: BRP Group Inc (BRP)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BRP Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.67.
Here is the complete portfolio of Park West Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Park West Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Park West Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Park West Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Park West Asset Management LLC keeps buying