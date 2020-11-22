  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys Penn National Gaming Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Tesla Inc, Smartsheet Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: PTON +5.36% MELI +3.41% JD +1.98% BILL +2.83% FIVN +1.72% SE +5.56% PENN -0.88% BABA +4.17% PINS +1.36% AMD -1.05% TSM -1.32% B +1.06%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Whale Rock Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Penn National Gaming Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Peloton Interactive Inc, Pinterest Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells DocuSign Inc, Tesla Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $15.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whale+rock+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 323,248 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.55%
  2. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 747,767 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,704,577 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.41%
  4. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 1,497,230 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.64%
  5. JD.com Inc (JD) - 6,741,796 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.16%
New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 5,800,661 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 1,391,353 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 6,387,671 shares as of .

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 2,457,233 shares as of .

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,451,291 shares as of .

New Purchase: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,614,205 shares as of .

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 182.25%. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 4,806,269 shares as of .

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 62.93%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1416.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 327,964 shares as of .

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 29.16%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,741,796 shares as of .

Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $106.06, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $109.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,646,821 shares as of .

Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 30.26%. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $129.86, with an estimated average price of $120.09. The stock is now traded at around $148.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,773,856 shares as of .

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $183.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,282,702 shares as of .

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45.

Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $48.35.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Whale Rock Capital Management LLC keeps buying

Comments

