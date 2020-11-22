Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Mondelez International Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells Norfolk Southern Corp, Qiagen NV, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mondelez International Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Kansas City Southern, The Hershey Co, Qualcomm Inc, sells Norfolk Southern Corp, Qiagen NV, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Evergy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC. As of 2020Q3, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC owns 535 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 337,406 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.74% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 461,972 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.47% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 298,947 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.10% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,755 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 231,246 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 732,375 shares as of .

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $126.75 and $149.59, with an estimated average price of $141.73. The stock is now traded at around $147.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 181,978 shares as of .

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 93,691 shares as of .

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 825,160 shares as of .

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $80.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 329,444 shares as of .

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,096,114 shares as of .

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 553.50%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 183,888 shares as of .

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 157.74%. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $188.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 337,406 shares as of .

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 461,972 shares as of .

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in Synnex Corp by 207.19%. The purchase prices were between $115.82 and $140.06, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $152.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 230,390 shares as of .

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 264.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $78.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of .

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 382.35%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $64.18, with an estimated average price of $61.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 410,000 shares as of .

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $25.32.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $10.62 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $12.05.