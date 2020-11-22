New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. Buys Virtusa Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Athene Holding, Sells Avantor Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Virtusa Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Athene Holding, sells Avantor Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, IAA Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c.. As of 2020Q3, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IAC, ATH,
- Added Positions: VRTU,
- Reduced Positions: AVTR, GLIBA, FIS, LKQ, LSXMA, CMCSA, WLTW, APO, JBGS, CCK, GOOGL, TMUS, MA, LPLA, FISV, EBAY, LILAK, POST, CIT, LSXMK,
- Sold Out: LHX, IAA, PRSP, BKNG, QSR, NXST, HGV, ARMK,
These are the top 5 holdings of NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.
- Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 64,016,093 shares, 74.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.55%
- Virtusa Corp (VRTU) - 2,979,665 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.23%
- LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 3,327,853 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 332,535 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.67%
- GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) - 363,770 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.23%
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 97,746 shares as of .New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $34.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 269,690 shares as of .Added: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in Virtusa Corp by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,979,665 shares as of .Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $38.04 and $53.62, with an estimated average price of $46.52.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $21.12.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75.Sold Out: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $76.04 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $90.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C..
