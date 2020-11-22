  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. Buys Virtusa Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Athene Holding, Sells Avantor Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: VRTU -0.02% IAC -0.91% ATH -0.12% LHX -2.18% IAA -1.1% PRSP +0.13% BKNG -0.91% QSR -0.89% NXST +1%

New York, NY, based Investment company New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Virtusa Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Athene Holding, sells Avantor Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, IAA Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c.. As of 2020Q3, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+mountain+vantage+advisers%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.
  1. Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 64,016,093 shares, 74.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.55%
  2. Virtusa Corp (VRTU) - 2,979,665 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.23%
  3. LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 3,327,853 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81%
  4. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 332,535 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.67%
  5. GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA) - 363,770 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.23%
New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 97,746 shares as of .

New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $34.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 269,690 shares as of .

Added: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in Virtusa Corp by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,979,665 shares as of .

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.

Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $38.04 and $53.62, with an estimated average price of $46.52.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75.

Sold Out: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $76.04 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $90.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)