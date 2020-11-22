Symmetry Peak Management Llc Buys MicroStrategy Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, AeroVironment Inc, Workday Inc

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Symmetry Peak Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys MicroStrategy Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Pinterest Inc, SmileDirectClub Inc, RH, sells NVIDIA Corp, AeroVironment Inc, Workday Inc, Splunk Inc, Kornit Digital during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Peak Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Symmetry Peak Management Llc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 140,000 shares, 25.92% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 110,000 shares, 24.55% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 200,000 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 7,700 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 15,000 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.79 and $174.9, with an estimated average price of $135.07. The stock is now traded at around $222.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 13,458 shares as of .

Symmetry Peak Management Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Symmetry Peak Management Llc initiated holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.29 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Symmetry Peak Management Llc initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $255.33 and $385.46, with an estimated average price of $314.51. The stock is now traded at around $438.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Symmetry Peak Management Llc initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.39 and $62.8, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $62.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of .

Symmetry Peak Management Llc initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $147.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

Symmetry Peak Management Llc added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 175.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $111.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of .

Symmetry Peak Management Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of .

Symmetry Peak Management Llc added to a holding in Youdao Inc by 167.80%. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $46.01, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $31.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,746 shares as of .

Symmetry Peak Management Llc added to a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc by 70.27%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $42.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,750 shares as of .

Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold out a holding in AeroVironment Inc. The sale prices were between $60.01 and $85.81, with an estimated average price of $74.26.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $50.41 and $65.55, with an estimated average price of $57.3.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $32.65 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $39.58.