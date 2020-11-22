Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Fiserv Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells GoDaddy Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New York, NY, based Investment company Newbrook Capital Advisors LP (Current Portfolio) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Fiserv Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Lithia Motors Inc, Global Payments Inc, sells GoDaddy Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CoStar Group Inc, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP. As of 2020Q3, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MELI, NXPI, LAD, ROKU, KMX, BILL,

MELI, NXPI, LAD, ROKU, KMX, BILL, Added Positions: FISV, GPN, LYV, ZNGA, BKNG, SNPS, FB,

FISV, GPN, LYV, ZNGA, BKNG, SNPS, FB, Reduced Positions: AMZN, BABA, JD, TMUS, ADBE, LHX, IWF, FIS, AVGO, MA, FICO,

AMZN, BABA, JD, TMUS, ADBE, LHX, IWF, FIS, AVGO, MA, FICO, Sold Out: GDDY, CSGP, REXR, GDS, LBTYA,

For the details of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newbrook+capital+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 418,256 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.83% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 1,088,954 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 362.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,218 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.45% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 83,772 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Facebook Inc (FB) - 330,720 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1416.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 83,772 shares as of .

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94. The stock is now traded at around $150.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 404,491 shares as of .

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.95 and $273.4, with an estimated average price of $224.11. The stock is now traded at around $281.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 124,165 shares as of .

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $263.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 112,664 shares as of .

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 223,296 shares as of .

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $106.06, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $109.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 191,892 shares as of .

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 362.23%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $113.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 1,088,954 shares as of .

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 64.10%. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $190.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 341,551 shares as of .

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 51.68%. The purchase prices were between $45.04 and $59.97, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 810,211 shares as of .

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.1 and $88.96, with an estimated average price of $80.09.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $23.96, with an estimated average price of $22.47.