Presima Inc. Buys Diamondrock Hospitality Co, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Presima Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Diamondrock Hospitality Co, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, CubeSmart, CoreSite Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Presima Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Presima Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $601 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DRH, HST, CCI, DEA, STOR, ACC, HR, KRG, SITC,

DRH, HST, CCI, DEA, STOR, ACC, HR, KRG, SITC, Added Positions: HPP, BRX, CUBE, PEAK, DLR, CPT, AVB, COR, NNN, BDN, HIW, VICI, WPC, INVH, OFC, WELL, VTR, GLPI, AIV, COLD, EQR, RPAI, ELS, REG, EPR, SPG, PDM, HTA, CXP, SLG, SBRA,

HPP, BRX, CUBE, PEAK, DLR, CPT, AVB, COR, NNN, BDN, HIW, VICI, WPC, INVH, OFC, WELL, VTR, GLPI, AIV, COLD, EQR, RPAI, ELS, REG, EPR, SPG, PDM, HTA, CXP, SLG, SBRA, Reduced Positions: PLD, PGRE,

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 703,900 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.34% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 1,742,300 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 503,849 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.32% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 292,600 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 278,864 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.04%

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $5.84, with an estimated average price of $5.21. The stock is now traded at around $7.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 2,668,325 shares as of .

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.19 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $14.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 570,100 shares as of .

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $166.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,898 shares as of .

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.11 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $21.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,655 shares as of .

Presima Inc. initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $31.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 31,875 shares as of .

Presima Inc. initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,828 shares as of .

Presima Inc. added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $21.25 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,686,800 shares as of .

Presima Inc. added to a holding in CubeSmart by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $27.24 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 520,490 shares as of .

Presima Inc. added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 134.92%. The purchase prices were between $114.51 and $129.05, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $127.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 48,666 shares as of .

Presima Inc. added to a holding in National Retail Properties Inc by 381.80%. The purchase prices were between $33.08 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 117,093 shares as of .

Presima Inc. added to a holding in Brandywine Realty Trust by 144.20%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 459,185 shares as of .

Presima Inc. added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 128.57%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $36.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 130,560 shares as of .