Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys Equity Residential, FS KKR Capital Corp II, American Campus Communities Inc, Sells Crown Castle International Corp, ISHARES TRUST, VICI Properties Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Equity Residential, FS KKR Capital Corp II, American Campus Communities Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC, sells Crown Castle International Corp, ISHARES TRUST, VICI Properties Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $17 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EQR, FSKR, ACC, MGP, WBT, SQBG,

EQR, FSKR, ACC, MGP, WBT, SQBG, Added Positions: FSK, PLAY, KRC, FUL, CUZ, AEL, CIR, ARCC,

FSK, PLAY, KRC, FUL, CUZ, AEL, CIR, ARCC, Reduced Positions: FISV, MR,

FISV, MR, Sold Out: CCIPA.PFD, HYG, VICI, LQD, JNK, VCIT, IGSB, VCSH, QHCCQ,

Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 105,425,667 shares, 63.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) - 44,788,635 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 34,510,971 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 50,633,123 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) - 21,858,356 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $60.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,950,000 shares as of .

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,131,957 shares as of .

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,657,989 shares as of .

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $27.81. The stock is now traded at around $30.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,301,241 shares as of .

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $7.94, with an estimated average price of $6.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,564,940 shares as of .

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. initiated holding in Sequential Brands Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $9.02, with an estimated average price of $6.38. The stock is now traded at around $8.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18,519 shares as of .

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 1098.94%. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,665,112 shares as of .

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc by 55.93%. The purchase prices were between $11.6 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $23.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,250,415 shares as of .

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 45.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.74 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $57.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,252,570 shares as of .

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $1445 and $1557.39, with an estimated average price of $1483.93.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $22.43.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15.