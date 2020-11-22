  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
P2 Capital Partners, LLC Buys KBR Inc, Upland Software Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Sells Maximus Inc, SP Plus Corp

November 22, 2020 | About: CSOD +0.12% CHNG +2.02% KBR +0% UPLD -1.56% SP -2.59%

New York, NY, based Investment company P2 Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys KBR Inc, Upland Software Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, sells Maximus Inc, SP Plus Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P2 Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, P2 Capital Partners, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of P2 Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/p2+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of P2 Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) - 5,575,079 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio.
  2. Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 8,062,110 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio.
  3. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 1,058,944 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.85%
  4. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) - 4,343,022 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio.
  5. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 4,096,729 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)

P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,351,635 shares as of .

New Purchase: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Upland Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.45 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $36.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of .

Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)

P2 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $35.99. The stock is now traded at around $43.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,236,626 shares as of .

Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

P2 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $17.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 5,661,209 shares as of .

Sold Out: SP Plus Corp (SP)

P2 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SP Plus Corp. The sale prices were between $15.81 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $18.4.



