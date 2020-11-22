Harvey Partners, LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, Carlisle Inc, Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Limelight Networks Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Harvey Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, Carlisle Inc, Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, Raven Industries Inc, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Limelight Networks Inc, Arcosa Inc, CalAmp Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Harvey Partners, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: F, THR, SWM, RAVN, NPO, CTS, BLBD, SCWX, SSYS, SAQNU,

F, THR, SWM, RAVN, NPO, CTS, BLBD, SCWX, SSYS, SAQNU, Added Positions: CSL, ARLO, XPER, OEC, SONM, MRC, TUFN, INSE, NATI,

CSL, ARLO, XPER, OEC, SONM, MRC, TUFN, INSE, NATI, Reduced Positions: ADI, LLNW, ACA, GLDD, EPC, UIS, BRKS, ASTE, ASPN, PWR, HBIO,

ADI, LLNW, ACA, GLDD, EPC, UIS, BRKS, ASTE, ASPN, PWR, HBIO, Sold Out: MLM, CAMP, AWI, GENC,

Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 418,375 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.55% Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 36,500 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Unisys Corp (UIS) - 407,500 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3% Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 370,000 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.63% Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) - 148,000 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio.

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.67 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 110,999 shares as of .

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $31.42. The stock is now traded at around $35.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 39,999 shares as of .

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Raven Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.13 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of .

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in EnPro Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.92 and $60.73, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 20,034 shares as of .

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in CTS Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 40,444 shares as of .

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 337.50%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $122.7. The stock is now traded at around $147.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Arlo Technologies Inc by 203.36%. The purchase prices were between $2.54 and $6.82, with an estimated average price of $4.78. The stock is now traded at around $5.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of .

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.76 and $1.09, with an estimated average price of $0.89. The stock is now traded at around $0.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of .

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in MRC Global Inc by 28.02%. The purchase prices were between $4.28 and $6.56, with an estimated average price of $5.76. The stock is now traded at around $5.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 110,100 shares as of .

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CalAmp Corp. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $65.29 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $73.21.

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gencor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $10.64 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $12.2.