Harvey Partners, LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, Carlisle Inc, Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Limelight Networks Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: CSL -0.16% ARLO +1.51% SONM +1.7% MRC -0.84% F -0.91% THR +3.56% SWM -1.51% RAVN +0.08% NPO -0.01% CTS -0.68% MLM -1.47% CAMP +1.46%

New York, NY, based Investment company Harvey Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, Carlisle Inc, Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, Raven Industries Inc, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Limelight Networks Inc, Arcosa Inc, CalAmp Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Harvey Partners, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Harvey Partners, LLC
  1. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 418,375 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.55%
  2. Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 36,500 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio.
  3. Unisys Corp (UIS) - 407,500 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3%
  4. Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 370,000 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.63%
  5. Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) - 148,000 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.67 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 110,999 shares as of .

New Purchase: Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $31.42. The stock is now traded at around $35.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 39,999 shares as of .

New Purchase: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Raven Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.13 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: EnPro Industries Inc (NPO)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in EnPro Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.92 and $60.73, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 20,034 shares as of .

New Purchase: CTS Corp (CTS)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in CTS Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 40,444 shares as of .

Added: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 337.50%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $122.7. The stock is now traded at around $147.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .

Added: Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Arlo Technologies Inc by 203.36%. The purchase prices were between $2.54 and $6.82, with an estimated average price of $4.78. The stock is now traded at around $5.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of .

Added: Sonim Technologies Inc (SONM)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.76 and $1.09, with an estimated average price of $0.89. The stock is now traded at around $0.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of .

Added: MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in MRC Global Inc by 28.02%. The purchase prices were between $4.28 and $6.56, with an estimated average price of $5.76. The stock is now traded at around $5.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 110,100 shares as of .

Sold Out: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Sold Out: CalAmp Corp (CAMP)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CalAmp Corp. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Sold Out: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $65.29 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $73.21.

Sold Out: Gencor Industries Inc (GENC)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gencor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $10.64 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $12.2.



