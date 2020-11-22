Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Buys GMS Inc, Sells Ranpak Holdings Corp, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GMS Inc, sells Ranpak Holdings Corp, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $935 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC
- BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) - 6,408,818 shares, 29.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.97%
- Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 10,029,975 shares, 26.66% of the total portfolio.
- The Providence Service Corp (PRSC) - 1,795,076 shares, 17.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 3,579,151 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.12%
- GMS Inc (GMS) - 2,127,497 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.38%
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GMS Inc by 41.38%. The purchase prices were between $21.92 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $24.48. The stock is now traded at around $31.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,127,497 shares as of .Sold Out: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $7.36 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $8.89.Sold Out: Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The sale prices were between $19.08 and $22.57, with an estimated average price of $21.04.
