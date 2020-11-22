Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC Buys Global Payments Inc, The Walt Disney Co, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global Payments Inc, The Walt Disney Co, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, New Relic Inc, Dynatrace Inc, sells Zillow Group Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BIGC, DT, SILK, U, RNA, LRCX, NET, JAMF, JAMF,

BIGC, DT, SILK, U, RNA, LRCX, NET, JAMF, JAMF, Added Positions: GPN, DIS, NEWR,

GPN, DIS, NEWR, Reduced Positions: AMAT, QCOM, ADPT, XLNX,

AMAT, QCOM, ADPT, XLNX, Sold Out: Z, COUP,

For the details of Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matrix+capital+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 2,000,000 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 2,622,309 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) - 13,115,090 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.23% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 4,200,000 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.00% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,094,900 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $141, with an estimated average price of $87.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 2,303,708 shares as of .

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $36.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,628,800 shares as of .

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.19 and $69.61, with an estimated average price of $54.44. The stock is now traded at around $59.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 840,000 shares as of .

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $29.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of .

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $433.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 720.86%. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $190.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 2,462,588 shares as of .

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 4,200,000 shares as of .

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in New Relic Inc by 47.72%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $61.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of .

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58.