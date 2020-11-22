Serengeti Asset Management LP Buys PG&E Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Anterix Inc, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Northern Oil & Gas Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Serengeti Asset Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Anterix Inc, Harley-Davidson Inc, Sea, sells FirstEnergy Corp, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Cumulus Media Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Serengeti Asset Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Serengeti Asset Management LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PCG, ATEX, HOG, SE, 4LT1,

PCG, ATEX, HOG, SE, 4LT1, Added Positions: RETA, ATH,

RETA, ATH, Reduced Positions: FE, COOP, CDLX, SIX,

FE, COOP, CDLX, SIX, Sold Out: NOG, CMLS,

For the details of Serengeti Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/serengeti+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 660,000 shares, 57.43% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 195,000 shares, 20.45% of the total portfolio. Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 600,000 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 1,450,000 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 650,000 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio.

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 1,450,000 shares as of .

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Anterix Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.71 and $46.41, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.78 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of .

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $183.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $4.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Serengeti Asset Management LP added to a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 460.00%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $163.34, with an estimated average price of $125.03. The stock is now traded at around $162.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of .

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $5.14 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.12.

Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Cumulus Media Inc. The sale prices were between $3.66 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $4.69.