Serengeti Asset Management LP Buys PG&E Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Anterix Inc, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Northern Oil & Gas Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Serengeti Asset Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Anterix Inc, Harley-Davidson Inc, Sea, sells FirstEnergy Corp, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Cumulus Media Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Serengeti Asset Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Serengeti Asset Management LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PCG, ATEX, HOG, SE, 4LT1,
- Added Positions: RETA, ATH,
- Reduced Positions: FE, COOP, CDLX, SIX,
- Sold Out: NOG, CMLS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Serengeti Asset Management LP
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 660,000 shares, 57.43% of the total portfolio.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 195,000 shares, 20.45% of the total portfolio.
- Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 600,000 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 1,450,000 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 650,000 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio.
Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 1,450,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Anterix Inc (ATEX)
Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Anterix Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.71 and $46.41, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.78 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $183.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (4LT1)
Serengeti Asset Management LP initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $4.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .Added: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Serengeti Asset Management LP added to a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 460.00%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $163.34, with an estimated average price of $125.03. The stock is now traded at around $162.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)
Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $5.14 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.12.Sold Out: Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS)
Serengeti Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Cumulus Media Inc. The sale prices were between $3.66 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $4.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of Serengeti Asset Management LP. Also check out:
