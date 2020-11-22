MIG Capital, LLC Buys Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells Copart Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company MIG Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells Copart Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, RH, Ball Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MIG Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, MIG Capital, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $981 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SNOW,
- Added Positions: CCOI, AWI, GOOG, FAF, EPAY, TV, NCLH, CRM, APO,
- Reduced Positions: RH, BLL, WMS, TMUS, GWRE,
- Sold Out: CPRT, MTN, MSI,
For the details of MIG Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mig+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 586,371 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
- RH (RH) - 163,533 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.81%
- Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) - 981,480 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.92%
- Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) - 900,971 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.68%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 213,551 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $266.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .Added: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
MIG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 89.92%. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $73. The stock is now traded at around $57.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 981,480 shares as of .Added: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)
MIG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $65.29 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $73.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 677,378 shares as of .Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)
MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79.Sold Out: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $176.93 and $228.63, with an estimated average price of $205.93.Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146.
Here is the complete portfolio of MIG Capital, LLC.
