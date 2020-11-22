Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources, Sells 58.com Inc, Legg Mason Inc, Cronus Resources

Evanston, IL, based Investment company Pentwater Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources, GrubHub Inc, CoreLogic Inc, sells 58.com Inc, Legg Mason Inc, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pentwater Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Pentwater Capital Management LP owns 171 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MXIM, IMMU, TRQ, CLGX, VAR, MNTA, AIMT, NGHC, PCGU, CZR, SINA, DIN, LVGO, SOGO, SIX, EVTC, ALLY, NAV, RST, PFNX, EAT, RTX, LYV, CUB, MAR, XENT, GLIBA, BMCH, TSLA, AMZN, ETNB, HLT, JAMF, JAMF, RXT, H, FSLR, VRM, ZNTL, CBMG, TWLO, CLDR, CAKE, AVLR, VERX, NFIN, ACI, ACCD, NCNO, GOCO, DCT, IIIV, WSC, HQY, VCYT, NBL, OPCH, XPEV, VITL, PTVE, ATHA, BSY, CHMA, TIG, BNTX, ADCT, CHWY, AVTR, ZM, HTZGQ, PENN, CNTG, VSTA, DGNR.U, SPCE, VIAO,

Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 4,423,600 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.90% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,473,650 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.88% Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 7,093,000 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 3,920,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. New Position PG&E Corp (PCG) - 31,522,936 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $80.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.84%. The holding were 7,093,000 shares as of .

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 3,920,000 shares as of .

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 18,575,659 shares as of .

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 2,314,203 shares as of .

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of .

Pentwater Capital Management LP initiated holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 2,348,200 shares as of .

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in GrubHub Inc by 626.55%. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $70.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 2,510,000 shares as of .

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 4,423,600 shares as of .

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,473,650 shares as of .

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Taubman Centers Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.29 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $37.32. The stock is now traded at around $42.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 5,010,980 shares as of .

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp by 109.30%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $49.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,300,300 shares as of .

Pentwater Capital Management LP added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 75.03%. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $108.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 675,600 shares as of .

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Pentwater Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.52 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $8.92.