Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Allstate Corp, Sells Danaher Corp, Globus Medical Inc, A.O. Smith Corp

November 22, 2020 | About: FISV +0.04% TRHC +0.27% CW -4.05% QRTEA +12.57% PTC +0.93% CME +0.93% ALL -0.19% INSP +0.64% AMGN -0.67% LOW +0.22% BIP -0.68% H -1.53%

New York, NY, based Investment company Spears Abacus Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Allstate Corp, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Qurate Retail Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Globus Medical Inc, A.O. Smith Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owns 234 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 407,974 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 144,880 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 514,871 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.34%
  4. Ball Corp (BLL) - 650,623 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 219,887 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.94%
New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $100.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 32,802 shares as of .

New Purchase: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.5 and $130.91, with an estimated average price of $109.99. The stock is now traded at around $179.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,610 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $223.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,929 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $149.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $39.58 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,481 shares as of .

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $202.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,936 shares as of .

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 91.41%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $113.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 306,795 shares as of .

Added: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc by 1256.20%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $59.39, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 81,345 shares as of .

Added: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp by 871.12%. The purchase prices were between $83.91 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $95.91. The stock is now traded at around $111.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,435 shares as of .

Added: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 2860.22%. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 363,930 shares as of .

Added: PTC Inc (PTC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in PTC Inc by 38.12%. The purchase prices were between $76.59 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $101.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,904 shares as of .

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $167.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,629 shares as of .

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22.

Sold Out: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $196.01, with an estimated average price of $181.96.

Sold Out: Medifast Inc (MED)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $141.27 and $182.68, with an estimated average price of $164.36.

Sold Out: UniFirst Corp (UNF)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in UniFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $169.31 and $200.48, with an estimated average price of $187.11.

Sold Out: WEX Inc (WEX)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $137.84 and $170.27, with an estimated average price of $156.8.



