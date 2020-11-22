Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Allstate Corp, Sells Danaher Corp, Globus Medical Inc, A.O. Smith Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Spears Abacus Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Allstate Corp, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Qurate Retail Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Globus Medical Inc, A.O. Smith Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owns 234 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ALL, INSP, AMGN, LOW, ABT, HON, BIP, EFA, UBER, EVTC, FB, BUD, G, EVR, UNP, MANT, DHI, COO, CHDN, CSX, BG, 4LT1,
- Added Positions: FISV, TRHC, CW, QRTEA, PTC, CME, CHKP, VOO, FIS, ICE, BV, CSCO, MDT, INFO, XLE, NKE, WPM, FNV, APD, LHX, BAM, COST, DOV, EL, SBUX, AON, GLD, CMD, ABBV, AVGO, IBM, XOM, PEP, ORLY, NOC, MORN, UPS, PFE, GE, COR, GILD, VIG, GPK, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: DHR, AAPL, GMED, AOS, PGR, EQIX, UNH, MA, IQV, DIS, PYPL, VIRT, SNAP, WAL, CIT, TRMB, CTLT, GRTS, V, LEN, ACN,
- Sold Out: MMC, TTD, MOH, MED, UNF, WEX, MASI, BRKS, ELY, CVCO, COP, IART, PB, ZS, VBR, NOG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 407,974 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 144,880 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 514,871 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.34%
- Ball Corp (BLL) - 650,623 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 219,887 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.94%
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $100.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 32,802 shares as of .New Purchase: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.5 and $130.91, with an estimated average price of $109.99. The stock is now traded at around $179.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,610 shares as of .New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $223.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,929 shares as of .New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $149.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of .New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $39.58 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,481 shares as of .New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $202.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,936 shares as of .Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 91.41%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $113.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 306,795 shares as of .Added: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc by 1256.20%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $59.39, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 81,345 shares as of .Added: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp by 871.12%. The purchase prices were between $83.91 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $95.91. The stock is now traded at around $111.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,435 shares as of .Added: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 2860.22%. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 363,930 shares as of .Added: PTC Inc (PTC)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in PTC Inc by 38.12%. The purchase prices were between $76.59 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $101.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,904 shares as of .Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $167.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,629 shares as of .Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22.Sold Out: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $196.01, with an estimated average price of $181.96.Sold Out: Medifast Inc (MED)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $141.27 and $182.68, with an estimated average price of $164.36.Sold Out: UniFirst Corp (UNF)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in UniFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $169.31 and $200.48, with an estimated average price of $187.11.Sold Out: WEX Inc (WEX)
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $137.84 and $170.27, with an estimated average price of $156.8.
