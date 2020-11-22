First City Capital Management, Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, Microsoft Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Twitter Inc

Savannah, GA, based Investment company First City Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Microsoft Corp, Coca-Cola Co, General Mills Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First City Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, First City Capital Management, Inc. owns 195 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FDX, COST, ZM, KKR, LIN, ANTM, FCX, V, IJK, GS, PCH, NEM, IWO, MQY, WDFC, SWK, GOOGL, BSX, MKL, IMKTA, HSY, FBHS, MPW, NUE, TT, GOOG, DHR, COP, BSV, FLGE, IWD, AMP, EPD, REGN, ADBE, ATR, XYL, PSX, UPS, DVY, IGSB, BKLN, HDV, WEN, NKG, CCJ, JPS, ET, FAX,
- Added Positions: HD, MSFT, KO, GIS, PG, ITW, T, LLY, BRK.B, PFE, BMY, LOW, MRK, AVY, XOM, INTC, VZ, BAC, RTX, PAYX, SO, LMT, MDLZ, LEG, ABBV, JNJ, SNY, DUK, ABT, CVS, CINF, MO, JPM, BA, AMZN, CPRT, HON, NOC, GSK, VGSH, GOLD, NSC, LHX, CMI, WHR, NTRS, SEE, QCOM, AZN, BOND, CAH, ETN, CSCO, IWF, NEE, MDT, BDX, DRI, OHI, SPY, PEP, SGEN, WPC, VOO, CVX, PHO, AMGN, BF.B, KMB, SCCO, PM, MMM, DOV, IBM, DIA, UNH, CMCSA, CR, JCI, WY, APD, CNI, D, NVS, WFC, LQD, AXP, CL, GPC, IP, KSU, DIS, CARR, OTIS, GLD, AYI, ATVI, AAPL, NFLX, TXT, KHC, IUSG, MCD, TOTL, BAX, DEO, NVDA, SSB, IYW, AEE, INGR, MCK, VIG, GLW, ENB, GE, LVS, WBA, MGU, IAU, SWKS, PYPL, GILD, PNC, TECH, WMT, GIM, FB, ACN, MAIN, BP, INCY, IONS, RDS.A, APTS, IMV, MWA, UBS,
- Reduced Positions: TWTR, CB, DD, DOW,
For the details of First City Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+city+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First City Capital Management, Inc.
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 47,934 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.67%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,229 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.87%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 180,946 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.01%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 42,657 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.66%
- General Mills Inc (GIS) - 92,518 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.41%
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $276.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,130 shares as of .New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $439.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 900 shares as of .New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $381.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of .New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $252.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,520 shares as of .New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $305.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,344 shares as of .Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 90.67%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $269.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 47,934 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 80.87%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 51,229 shares as of .Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 95.01%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 180,946 shares as of .Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 86.66%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $139.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 42,657 shares as of .Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 98.41%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 92,518 shares as of .Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 89.79%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81. The stock is now traded at around $203.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 22,950 shares as of .
