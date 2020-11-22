Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Akamai Technologies Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Akamai Technologies Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SVB Financial Group, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, XPO Logistics Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP owns 214 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 951,746 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 635,328 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.34% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 1,970,200 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.98% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 389,611 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.11% INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RSP) - 430,903 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $30, with an estimated average price of $25.51. The stock is now traded at around $31.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 122,952 shares as of .

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.6 and $23.38, with an estimated average price of $16.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 132,034 shares as of .

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54. The stock is now traded at around $101.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,452 shares as of .

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in ETF SER SOLUTIONS. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $20.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 67,736 shares as of .

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $18.39, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 63,716 shares as of .

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $489.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,295 shares as of .

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 55.11%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $179.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 389,611 shares as of .

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 635,328 shares as of .

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 223.65%. The purchase prices were between $104.11 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $110.99. The stock is now traded at around $102.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 154,550 shares as of .

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 51.37%. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 285,128 shares as of .

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 272.70%. The purchase prices were between $201.65 and $259.73, with an estimated average price of $235.22. The stock is now traded at around $356.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 35,541 shares as of .

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 632.28%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,129 shares as of .

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $255.22 and $317, with an estimated average price of $287.54.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $88.4 and $111.3, with an estimated average price of $102.63.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $35.4.