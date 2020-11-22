  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

EMS Capital LP Buys Facebook Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Outfront Media Inc, Sells Snap Inc, Netflix Inc, Intel Corp

November 22, 2020 | About: FB -1.19% LAMR -0.86% OUT +0.56% EQR +1.17% SNAP +4.73% INTC -0.5% UBER -1.68% BXP +0.99% MRNA +5.22% WMG -0.51%

New York, NY, based Investment company EMS Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Outfront Media Inc, Equity Residential, sells Snap Inc, Netflix Inc, Intel Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Boston Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EMS Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, EMS Capital LP owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EMS Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ems+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EMS Capital LP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 60,608 shares, 18.09% of the total portfolio.
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 364,580 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio.
  3. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 485,970 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio.
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 729,090 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29%
  5. Sea Ltd (SE) - 547,400 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.16 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 607,900 shares as of .

New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $60.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 129,000 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 66.93%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 304,000 shares as of .

Added: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 723.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.98 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 243,140 shares as of .

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98.

Sold Out: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.35.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45.

Sold Out: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of EMS Capital LP. Also check out:

1. EMS Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. EMS Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EMS Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EMS Capital LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)