EMS Capital LP Buys Facebook Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Outfront Media Inc, Sells Snap Inc, Netflix Inc, Intel Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company EMS Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Outfront Media Inc, Equity Residential, sells Snap Inc, Netflix Inc, Intel Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Boston Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EMS Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, EMS Capital LP owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OUT, EQR,

OUT, EQR, Added Positions: FB, LAMR, SIX,

FB, LAMR, SIX, Reduced Positions: NFLX, NKE, KRC,

NFLX, NKE, KRC, Sold Out: SNAP, INTC, UBER, BXP, MRNA, WMG,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 60,608 shares, 18.09% of the total portfolio. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 364,580 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 485,970 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Nike Inc (NKE) - 729,090 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29% Sea Ltd (SE) - 547,400 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio.

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.16 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 607,900 shares as of .

EMS Capital LP initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $60.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 129,000 shares as of .

EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 66.93%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 304,000 shares as of .

EMS Capital LP added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 723.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.98 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 243,140 shares as of .

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.35.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45.

EMS Capital LP sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16.