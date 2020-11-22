Atom Investors LP Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, Fluidigm Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Investment company Atom Investors LP (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, Fluidigm Corp, Nautilus Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Amazon.com Inc, Sonos Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atom Investors LP. As of 2020Q3, Atom Investors LP owns 491 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDY, FLDM, XOP, PBI, KRE, AEO, XLU, LRN, USMV, PINS, OSB, SAIL, SHW, IAC, GLIBA, CMPS, TMUS, SAM, CSX, AMD, CSIQ, RST, MEI, CCL, DKS, ROKU, AMED, WRK, DECK, USCR, KSS, FISV, DNKN, ARMK, UA, PRPL, INMD, SCHL, TG, CALX, BHC, UFPI, NUS, NUVA, MTEM, SNAP, FEAC, BSX, DXCM, HUM, JNJ, JKS, CZR, FND, CWST, IDXX, HZO, MYE, KODK, NVTA, TCRR, NOC, LULU, UPLD, Z, FOUR, EVRI, RMD, SKX, FFIN, MATW, SWKS, TDY, TTC, CNC, MCK, MRK, WST, PRIM, FVRR, ABMD, ALXN, LLY, MNST, ROP, TROW, FRC, PBF, QSR, SQ, ABC, BHP, OZK, CERN, DX, CLI, MOH, ZTS, MNKKQ, JHG, ORCC, BMY, CVCO, CPRT, AJRD, LANC, MKTX, MD, PRU, STBA, STX, FANH, MSCI, MRC, GMED, EKSO, BMCH, TNDM, ATRA, NVRO, CADE, SWTX, FROG, GDRX, HRTX, ALL, IVZ, ABR, AJG, BZH, BDX, CVBF, CFFN, CERS, CONN, COO, CLB, DENN, EZPW, EXR, FCN, FOE, FBP, PACW, FULT, GES, HSY, ISBC, VIAV, AXGN, LMT, MBI, MTD, MYGN, HOPE, NTUS, NWBI, OSUR, PDCO, PBCT, PRA, STL, RRGB, RWT, RF, RGEN, RUTH, SLM, SFNC, SNV, TCF, TTMI, TEN, GEO, TGI, UMPQ, UCBI, VLY, VTR, VSH, WBS, UVE, HOMB, CSII, HTGC, INFN, ARR, NX, AGNC, PMT, ARI, CIT, APTS, INN, WIFI, PARR, SLCA, PLAY, RC, IRT, AAOI, COMM, TACO, LADR, KN, TRUP, INOV, GSBD, LILAK, FHB, PTGX, ASIX, DFIN, PUMP, GPMT, TRTX, CLBK, EPRT, ARVN, TIGR, VITL, BEKE, AMWL, XBI, DDD, AKR, ACCO, BHLB, CAL, CENX, CDE, DBI, FCF, GIII, GPOR, HLIT, HA, HT, SVC, IMAX, IMMR, TILE, KNL, MTG, MTW, MCS, MDP, CNR, OI, PTEN, PLT, PFS, SCS, SPWR, TISI, MNOV, TFSL, CNK, AROC, TWO, IGT, NFBK, IBIO, CRMD, CDXS, TROX, KOS, LPI, ACRE, RESI, BNFT, EIGI, CBAY, CIO, SABR, MOBL, HPE, WBT, LBRT, CARS, CLNC, EAF, UBX, TLRY, BCRX, AVXL,

MDY, FLDM, XOP, PBI, KRE, AEO, XLU, LRN, USMV, PINS, OSB, SAIL, SHW, IAC, GLIBA, CMPS, TMUS, SAM, CSX, AMD, CSIQ, RST, MEI, CCL, DKS, ROKU, AMED, WRK, DECK, USCR, KSS, FISV, DNKN, ARMK, UA, PRPL, INMD, SCHL, TG, CALX, BHC, UFPI, NUS, NUVA, MTEM, SNAP, FEAC, BSX, DXCM, HUM, JNJ, JKS, CZR, FND, CWST, IDXX, HZO, MYE, KODK, NVTA, TCRR, NOC, LULU, UPLD, Z, FOUR, EVRI, RMD, SKX, FFIN, MATW, SWKS, TDY, TTC, CNC, MCK, MRK, WST, PRIM, FVRR, ABMD, ALXN, LLY, MNST, ROP, TROW, FRC, PBF, QSR, SQ, ABC, BHP, OZK, CERN, DX, CLI, MOH, ZTS, MNKKQ, JHG, ORCC, BMY, CVCO, CPRT, AJRD, LANC, MKTX, MD, PRU, STBA, STX, FANH, MSCI, MRC, GMED, EKSO, BMCH, TNDM, ATRA, NVRO, CADE, SWTX, FROG, GDRX, HRTX, ALL, IVZ, ABR, AJG, BZH, BDX, CVBF, CFFN, CERS, CONN, COO, CLB, DENN, EZPW, EXR, FCN, FOE, FBP, PACW, FULT, GES, HSY, ISBC, VIAV, AXGN, LMT, MBI, MTD, MYGN, HOPE, NTUS, NWBI, OSUR, PDCO, PBCT, PRA, STL, RRGB, RWT, RF, RGEN, RUTH, SLM, SFNC, SNV, TCF, TTMI, TEN, GEO, TGI, UMPQ, UCBI, VLY, VTR, VSH, WBS, UVE, HOMB, CSII, HTGC, INFN, ARR, NX, AGNC, PMT, ARI, CIT, APTS, INN, WIFI, PARR, SLCA, PLAY, RC, IRT, AAOI, COMM, TACO, LADR, KN, TRUP, INOV, GSBD, LILAK, FHB, PTGX, ASIX, DFIN, PUMP, GPMT, TRTX, CLBK, EPRT, ARVN, TIGR, VITL, BEKE, AMWL, XBI, DDD, AKR, ACCO, BHLB, CAL, CENX, CDE, DBI, FCF, GIII, GPOR, HLIT, HA, HT, SVC, IMAX, IMMR, TILE, KNL, MTG, MTW, MCS, MDP, CNR, OI, PTEN, PLT, PFS, SCS, SPWR, TISI, MNOV, TFSL, CNK, AROC, TWO, IGT, NFBK, IBIO, CRMD, CDXS, TROX, KOS, LPI, ACRE, RESI, BNFT, EIGI, CBAY, CIO, SABR, MOBL, HPE, WBT, LBRT, CARS, CLNC, EAF, UBX, TLRY, BCRX, AVXL, Added Positions: IWM, NLS, WMT, CCC, MU, INVA, ROST, DHR, MRSN, XLRE, GME, MSFT, UNH, GNTX, FSLY, BCC, BAM, SCPL, DPZ, BIIB, PODD, LGND, NOW, SKY, JPM, UHAL, SPWH, ATUS, OSK, NLY, CSGP, AMT, IRWD, NLOK, LBRDK, FOXF, ATVI, ETSY, FLWS, SPB, ACIW, CI, EW, ANTM, ICPT, APTO, CCI, TMHC, APRE, SUI, SJW, BAX, ALKS, FRTA, AWR, USB, SBAC, HCA, IIIN, NWPX, VEEV, CAR, COUP, CNMD, ICFI, DIS, PJ2N, HBAN, WMB, CGEN, HAS, MGNX, MMC, PAGP, CVS, EQIX, TSE, PLD, EZA, FOSL, PGR, SBS, WFC, EBIX, DRE, PZZA, DNOW, TRUE, ASB, DLR, WTI, AVB, STZ,

IWM, NLS, WMT, CCC, MU, INVA, ROST, DHR, MRSN, XLRE, GME, MSFT, UNH, GNTX, FSLY, BCC, BAM, SCPL, DPZ, BIIB, PODD, LGND, NOW, SKY, JPM, UHAL, SPWH, ATUS, OSK, NLY, CSGP, AMT, IRWD, NLOK, LBRDK, FOXF, ATVI, ETSY, FLWS, SPB, ACIW, CI, EW, ANTM, ICPT, APTO, CCI, TMHC, APRE, SUI, SJW, BAX, ALKS, FRTA, AWR, USB, SBAC, HCA, IIIN, NWPX, VEEV, CAR, COUP, CNMD, ICFI, DIS, PJ2N, HBAN, WMB, CGEN, HAS, MGNX, MMC, PAGP, CVS, EQIX, TSE, PLD, EZA, FOSL, PGR, SBS, WFC, EBIX, DRE, PZZA, DNOW, TRUE, ASB, DLR, WTI, AVB, STZ, Reduced Positions: XLP, AMZN, SONO, RDFN, OSTK, BRK.B, RNG, MA, CRWD, PG, MTZ, COST, GOOG, LAD, RH, QRVO, XLV, AAPL, SWBI, CYTK, CSL, NARI, KO, XEC, VRT, GH, VMI, PEP, XLF, VPG, AXP, V, TEAM, WBA, LIN, PM, UBER, STMP, JAZZ, PFSI, WTRG, FNB, CLW, DFS, GS, OMF, STWD, FREE, CL, ETRN, KDMN, IPHI, BRK.A, CP, OCFC, KMB, MO, MDLZ, BAC, SU, CMCSA, PD, VCRA, HII, KHC, IBP, KNSA, NRZ, NVEC, CNX, C, SAH, BLK, KDP, ICE, ELS, TFC, AYI, MCO, LEN.B, UAA, RXN, AWK, PETQ, DBD, FITB, CYH, ASMB, PNC, KMDA, TUP, WELL, KEY, SD, EL, SPGI, EQR, AYX, MITT,

XLP, AMZN, SONO, RDFN, OSTK, BRK.B, RNG, MA, CRWD, PG, MTZ, COST, GOOG, LAD, RH, QRVO, XLV, AAPL, SWBI, CYTK, CSL, NARI, KO, XEC, VRT, GH, VMI, PEP, XLF, VPG, AXP, V, TEAM, WBA, LIN, PM, UBER, STMP, JAZZ, PFSI, WTRG, FNB, CLW, DFS, GS, OMF, STWD, FREE, CL, ETRN, KDMN, IPHI, BRK.A, CP, OCFC, KMB, MO, MDLZ, BAC, SU, CMCSA, PD, VCRA, HII, KHC, IBP, KNSA, NRZ, NVEC, CNX, C, SAH, BLK, KDP, ICE, ELS, TFC, AYI, MCO, LEN.B, UAA, RXN, AWK, PETQ, DBD, FITB, CYH, ASMB, PNC, KMDA, TUP, WELL, KEY, SD, EL, SPGI, EQR, AYX, MITT, Sold Out: EEM, GOOGL, GSX, KPTI, RYAAY, FB, CCXI, CDNA, BFYT, OMER, AUPH, PLUG, FMCI, EQT, MGP, URI, QURE, AKBA, BABA, MAS, ABBV, ITCI, MTH, CROX, YNDX, INDA, DVN, WTFC, SHOP, PRDO, MCD, UTHR, SSYS, NTNX, CNNE, RVLV, TIF, PASG, CACI, GM, EPZM, NIO, SILK, VAR, LL, TSLA, TWTR, AM, KBH, MIC, JD, CHX, SRPT, ADSK, SBUX, CLH, FIZZ, XPO, VSLR, DHI, IBKC, MRVL, HCC, KRYS, RCUS, MGM, MPWR, EHTH, PHM, TTWO, FAF, WPX, NSTG, ADI, BIO, GEF, MS, NSC, XPER, LLNW, AA, BE, ADBE, CME, HRL, LVS, YORW, WD, VBTX, 23E2, LAUR, ATRS, BRKL, SCHW, CSCO, LEN, MNTA, NKE, RCL, SSB, SPG, AUB, WSO, XLNX, YUM, CMG, NOA, GLDD, CHGG, SYF, VSTO, AIMT, PFGC, VCEL, BK, BXP, COF, UFS, ERF, FUL, HURN, LEG, NVDA, OII, SAFM, TSN, USPH, PAG, WRB, MAXR, QEP, PRLB, HLT, ALLY, LW, KIDS, VICI, PRNB, DKNG, BLKB, CMO, GT, PEAK, SWKH, MTB, MAT, MPW, MHK, NDAQ, OMI, RRC, STT, UIS, UVSP, WPC, BGCP, LIVX, NCLH, PE, CFG, CDEV, NEX, DAKT, TLRDQ, TCS,

For the details of Atom Investors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atom+investors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 326,523 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 479.22% ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 266,100 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 86,773 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Walmart Inc (WMT) - 191,135 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 300.63% Fluidigm Corp (FLDM) - 3,205,402 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. New Position

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The purchase prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12. The stock is now traded at around $391.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 86,773 shares as of .

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Fluidigm Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 3,205,402 shares as of .

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $50.31. The stock is now traded at around $52.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 480,004 shares as of .

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.4 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $4.59. The stock is now traded at around $5.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 3,113,638 shares as of .

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $47.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 463,543 shares as of .

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,097,150 shares as of .

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 479.22%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $177.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 326,523 shares as of .

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 896.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.39 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,354,293 shares as of .

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 300.63%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 191,135 shares as of .

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 281.83%. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 357,202 shares as of .

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 337.53%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 202,406 shares as of .

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Innoviva Inc by 385.85%. The purchase prices were between $10.33 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $12.71. The stock is now traded at around $10.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 789,078 shares as of .

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87.

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55.

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.14 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $16.34.

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $64.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $77.6.

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.