  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Atom Investors LP Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, Fluidigm Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

November 22, 2020 | About: IWM +0.11% NLS +1.49% WMT -1.24% CCC -1.14% MU -0.7% INVA -2.06% MDY -0.07% FLDM -0.72% XOP -0.97% PBI -2.23% KRE -1.1% AEO -0.7% E +0.31%

Investment company Atom Investors LP (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, Fluidigm Corp, Nautilus Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Amazon.com Inc, Sonos Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atom Investors LP. As of 2020Q3, Atom Investors LP owns 491 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atom Investors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atom+investors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atom Investors LP
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 326,523 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 479.22%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 266,100 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
  3. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 86,773 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 191,135 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 300.63%
  5. Fluidigm Corp (FLDM) - 3,205,402 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY)

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The purchase prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12. The stock is now traded at around $391.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 86,773 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Fluidigm Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 3,205,402 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XOP)

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $50.31. The stock is now traded at around $52.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 480,004 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.4 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $4.59. The stock is now traded at around $5.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 3,113,638 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (KRE)

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $47.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 463,543 shares as of .

New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,097,150 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 479.22%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $177.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 326,523 shares as of .

Added: Nautilus Inc (NLS)

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 896.95%. The purchase prices were between $9.39 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,354,293 shares as of .

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 300.63%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 191,135 shares as of .

Added: Clarivate PLC (CCC)

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 281.83%. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 357,202 shares as of .

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 337.53%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 202,406 shares as of .

Added: Innoviva Inc (INVA)

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Innoviva Inc by 385.85%. The purchase prices were between $10.33 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $12.71. The stock is now traded at around $10.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 789,078 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EEM)

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Sold Out: GSX Techedu Inc (GSX)

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55.

Sold Out: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.14 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $16.34.

Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $64.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $77.6.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Atom Investors LP. Also check out:

1. Atom Investors LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atom Investors LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atom Investors LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atom Investors LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)