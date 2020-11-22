  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Buys Microsoft Corp, AECOM, RedBall Acquisition Corp, Sells Evergy Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Navistar International Corp

November 22, 2020 | About: MSFT -0.96% ACM -0.48% RBAC.U +0% TIF -0.08% DGNR.U +0% CMLFU +0% CRM -2.5% NAV +0.18% JWS.U +0%

Investment company TOMS Capital Investment Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, AECOM, RedBall Acquisition Corp, Tiffany, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, sells Evergy Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Navistar International Corp, Jaws Acquisition Corp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP. As of 2020Q3, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toms+capital+investment+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 162,700 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.37%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 225,800 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. AECOM (ACM) - 1,108,500 shares, 15.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 800,000 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
  5. RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC.U) - 3,078,690 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.1%. The holding were 225,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: AECOM (ACM)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $38.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.72%. The holding were 1,108,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC.U)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $11.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.03%. The holding were 3,078,690 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in Tiffany & Co. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 266,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR.U)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $12.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 1,069,657 shares as of .

New Purchase: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLFU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.

Sold Out: Navistar International Corp (NAV)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $43.54, with an estimated average price of $34.26.

Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS.U)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.07.



