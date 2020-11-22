Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. Buys Unity Software Inc, U.S. Bancorp, PG&E Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, U.S. Bancorp, PG&E Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Carrier Global Corp, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q3, Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: U, USB, PCG, TMUS, VZ, KRC, EXPE, AMRN, BKNG, DDOG, TXG, CHRS, PHR,

U, USB, PCG, TMUS, VZ, KRC, EXPE, AMRN, BKNG, DDOG, TXG, CHRS, PHR, Added Positions: ADCT,

ADCT, Reduced Positions: NFLX, CARR, CMCSA, FB, CHTR, AMZN, FIS, IQV, CCK,

NFLX, CARR, CMCSA, FB, CHTR, AMZN, FIS, IQV, CCK, Sold Out: MSFT, BABA, SLM, EPZM,

Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,136,364 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. New Position The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 761,670 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 2,335,750 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 471,166 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.42% Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 854,701 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 1,136,364 shares as of .

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $42.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 1,853,163 shares as of .

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 5,780,164 shares as of .

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $129.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 405,600 shares as of .

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 569,100 shares as of .

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.74 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $57.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 550,400 shares as of .

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. sold out a holding in SLM Corp. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $7.31.

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Epizyme Inc. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $13.42.