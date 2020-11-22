  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Iron Mountain Inc, Broadcom Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells General Mills Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co

November 22, 2020 | About: IRM -0.39% AVGO -0.26% MDT -0.76% CAT -0.39% SBUX -0.77% MED +3.3% BIPC +1.57% GOVT +0.25% BRMK -1.19% LHX -2.18% MSM -1.81% P +0%

Investment company Truvestments Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Iron Mountain Inc, Broadcom Inc, Medtronic PLC, Caterpillar Inc, Starbucks Corp, sells General Mills Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, CVS Health Corp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truvestments Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Truvestments Capital LLC owns 300 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Truvestments Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truvestments+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Truvestments Capital LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,492 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.25%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 25,181 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.1%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 24,298 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.51%
  4. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 40,844 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.37%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,824 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.45, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 15,599 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 27,095 shares as of .

New Purchase: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (BRMK)

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 75,757 shares as of .

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $191.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,272 shares as of .

New Purchase: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.65 and $74.87, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $83.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,753 shares as of .

New Purchase: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.01 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 26,185 shares as of .

Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 18469.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $25.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 51,994 shares as of .

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 370.99%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $383.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,815 shares as of .

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 406.34%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $110.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 11,732 shares as of .

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 1208.18%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $172.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 7,038 shares as of .

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 226.96%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 16,204 shares as of .

Added: Medifast Inc (MED)

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Medifast Inc by 537.69%. The purchase prices were between $141.27 and $182.68, with an estimated average price of $164.36. The stock is now traded at around $178.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,141 shares as of .

Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $37.81 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $43.7.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $25.85 and $32.23, with an estimated average price of $28.96.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.

Sold Out: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $8.08 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $9.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Truvestments Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Truvestments Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Truvestments Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Truvestments Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Truvestments Capital LLC keeps buying

Comments

