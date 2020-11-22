Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Iron Mountain Inc, Broadcom Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells General Mills Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co

Investment company Truvestments Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Iron Mountain Inc, Broadcom Inc, Medtronic PLC, Caterpillar Inc, Starbucks Corp, sells General Mills Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, CVS Health Corp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truvestments Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Truvestments Capital LLC owns 300 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BIPC, GOVT, BRMK, LHX, MSM, PDCO, IEF, MBB, NKE, ACMR, DT, CHNG, FNV, PROSY, TCEHY, OWCP,

Added Positions: IRM, AVGO, MDT, CAT, SBUX, MED, BMY, TXN, DLX, BGS, STWD, ANTM, SWM, WBA, WPC, STAG, KMI, DOW, BEPC, VICI, SPG, INGR, AAPL, KHC, MPW, MO, VTR, BPYU, IVZ, DELL, AMZN, BXMT, UNP, ZM, SDC, PLAN, KLAC, USIG, BRK.B, LVGO, AMAT, OLED, ZEN, TWTR, SNPS, SYNA, MTCH, JCOM, MDB, ZNGA, TTD, TDOC, TEL, DOCU, ITRI, SQ, BOX, INTU, NVMI, ATVI, ADBE, FEYE, CGNX, MU, MRVL, POWI, UCTT, MSFT, QQQ, ARCC, ZS, IVV, GOOGL, NVDA, CRM, SPCE, LMT, DIS, CLDR, FB, JPM, IVW, UBER, GOLD, TJX, VNQ, ROM, CCI, XLK, GILD, SBR, BTI, TRP, AEP,

Reduced Positions: GIS, D, CVS, CSCO, ENB, BEP, OHI, BIP, WDC, SKT, PRU, NEE, PG, QCOM, SO, KMB, GLW, DUK, WM, OKE, CAH, ABBV, CONE, UPS, CSX, ORCC, JNJ, XOM, EPD, TRTN, T, BA, IBM, CCL, XLV, BLK, VZ, CPB, INTC, MRK, DD, PFE, KO, GD, MCD, CVX, BX, NVS, XLRE, MMM, MAIN, LLY, NFLX, ORCL, STZ, AXP, FIS, AMT, PNC, ETN, V, ABT, HD, PEP, BABA, PM, BCE, BP, IJR, MET, SDOG, TSLA, NOBL, GSK, FDX, CM, NTR, NGG, VOD, DEM, VMBS, YUM, BNDX, UL, GGN, HBAN, IAU, RF, PEG, DVY, LQD, EMB, PPL, JPS, AMGN, BSX, MDLZ,

Sold Out: ADM, MIC, EMR, SYY, COST, PK, EPRT, APLE, IIVI, AYX, MHH, HEP, AMBA, EBAY, HUBS, PYPL, LRCX, DGX, SWKS, IRBT, SHOP, VYM, INOV, SHAK, TPH, DIN, NSTG, SCHP, AJRD, DBEF, KTOS, PFF, NVO, GBT, TD, AMN, VBK, DXC, LOW, TAP, TER, VIAC, TSM, AMG, CWH, DISCK, IYW, VIG, AVAV, IUSV, ETR, FLOT, AER, RPG, SCHO, AAL, IWN, NWL, ABC, NVT, NCR, SCHM, DEO, AME, DISCA, FVRR, LULU, SFIX, WNC, SNY, FBGX, ANIP, FOX, DWM, MXL, APPN, VUG, EVRG, QTS, HMC, RPM, USMV, IWF, SCHG, MOAT, CMCSA, VFC, WFC, IPGP, NPTN, SNAP, XLE, WORK, DIV, AB, UNH, XLC, NLOK, HON, BAC, NLY, HAIN, HYS, C, GPN, IRDM, LMNX, OTEX, ROG, LFUS, CVET, LMRK, GM, CDNA, TCO, MTN, ALLY, FBT, IP, NLTX, ALRM, BHK, EFAV, IGIB, IWS, SCHF, SCHA, ACN, AJG, BDX, CL, ES, ITW, PH, PPG, TFC, WMB, MMP, SIL, FF, BBSI, BRBR, BMCH, EPAY, HRI, NBIX, ULTA, GE, PPA, NCLH, PFG, UVV, ALB, ED, FPE, GWPH, TIP, MS, NEP, PLD, ROKU, JD, FCAU, HBI, X, IWD, SCHE, SCHH, CWB, SLYV, LNC, OSB, PRSP, PAHC, UNIT, XPO, UBS, ABMD, ALGN, ANET, COHR, JNPR, SRI, SNCR, TLND, SNA, STOR, NVST, ADP, DLR, MGA, RSG, WHR, FHN, YEXT, AX, MDP, MGPI, RY, GS, ACAD, AKBA, ARDX, ATRC, INSM, ITCI, MEDP, DOC, DXJ, PINS, WDAY, WEA, GPC, LEG, OXY, OMC, WSO, IUSG, JNK, VEA, VWO, CNDT, WAB, XLP, CMI, MDC, XXII, REDU, DIA, CSTE, VLRS, DBD, TUP, AAXJ, MINT, TLRDQ, BB, DMRC, CASY, DE, PAYX, TTC, TSCO, XLNX, SENS, CSIQ, DBI, FMX, LITE, COOP, SABR, CRNT, HRC, CARA, CVU, BHF, ABEO, ATNM, AKTX, ALDX, BLUE, BPMC, CALA, COLL, CBAY, EDIT, ELAN, NRBO, OMER, PIRS, PTGX, RDUS, XOMA, ALLE, ASML, CB, FANG, EA, FISV, KEY, LIN, MA, NSC, NOC, NXPI, ORLY, PXD, SWK, TMO, VRTX, WEX, ZBH, BHC, MBT, AMRN, SAIC, SDY, AMLP, CRCQQ,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,492 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.25% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 25,181 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.1% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 24,298 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.51% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 40,844 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,824 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.45, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 15,599 shares as of .

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 27,095 shares as of .

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 75,757 shares as of .

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $191.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,272 shares as of .

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.65 and $74.87, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $83.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,753 shares as of .

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.01 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 26,185 shares as of .

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 18469.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $25.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 51,994 shares as of .

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 370.99%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $383.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,815 shares as of .

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 406.34%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $110.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 11,732 shares as of .

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 1208.18%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $172.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 7,038 shares as of .

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 226.96%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 16,204 shares as of .

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Medifast Inc by 537.69%. The purchase prices were between $141.27 and $182.68, with an estimated average price of $164.36. The stock is now traded at around $178.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,141 shares as of .

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $37.81 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $43.7.

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $25.85 and $32.23, with an estimated average price of $28.96.

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86.

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15.

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $8.08 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $9.49.