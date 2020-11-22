Sandbar Asset Management LLP Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sonoco Products Co, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Albemarle Corp, Rexnord Corp, General Motors Co

Investment company Sandbar Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sonoco Products Co, Otis Worldwide Corp, WestRock Co, Southwest Airlines Co, sells Albemarle Corp, Rexnord Corp, General Motors Co, Boeing Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sandbar Asset Management LLP. As of 2020Q3, Sandbar Asset Management LLP owns 39 stocks with a total value of $397 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SON, ECL, ENPH, TT, KTOS, WLK, ZBRA, CMI, NAVPD.PFD,

SON, ECL, ENPH, TT, KTOS, WLK, ZBRA, CMI, NAVPD.PFD, Added Positions: APD, OTIS, WRK, LUV, PH, CF, HON, LHX, CE, MOS, DAN, CCK, WOR, SHW, WY,

APD, OTIS, WRK, LUV, PH, CF, HON, LHX, CE, MOS, DAN, CCK, WOR, SHW, WY, Reduced Positions: ALB, GM, SXT, DQ, WERN, KNX, AGCO, MTOR, ROK, PTC, IFF, LOW, HUN, URI, CARR,

ALB, GM, SXT, DQ, WERN, KNX, AGCO, MTOR, ROK, PTC, IFF, LOW, HUN, URI, CARR, Sold Out: RXN, BA, RTX, IR, GPK, OLN, AYI, CTB, TXT, POOL, FAST, LEA, CSL,

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 1,082,611 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.62% Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 114,402 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 511.55% Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 525,089 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.59% WestRock Co (WRK) - 565,726 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 181.77% Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) - 329,922 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.55%

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $48.7 and $55.13, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $57.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 270,538 shares as of .

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $210.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 25,099 shares as of .

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68. The stock is now traded at around $129.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 60,751 shares as of .

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $144.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 40,744 shares as of .

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $20.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 252,289 shares as of .

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $59.04. The stock is now traded at around $73.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 76,626 shares as of .

Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 511.55%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $270.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 114,402 shares as of .

Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $66.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 1,082,611 shares as of .

Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in WestRock Co by 181.77%. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 565,726 shares as of .

Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 113.59%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 525,089 shares as of .

Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 130.80%. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 72,079 shares as of .

Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 125.32%. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 475,286 shares as of .

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Rexnord Corp. The sale prices were between $27.7 and $31.7, with an estimated average price of $29.63.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $14.19.

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Olin Corp. The sale prices were between $9.79 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.57.