Cresset Asset Management, LLC Buys Snap Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

Investment company Cresset Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snap Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, Crescent Capital BDC Inc, sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cresset Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cresset Asset Management, LLC owns 702 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,849,868 shares, 38.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 1,528,800 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 903,858 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 2,827,259 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 1,040,460 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $44.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 502,212 shares as of .

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 238,695 shares as of .

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Crescent Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.65 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $13.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 449,149 shares as of .

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.25 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.03. The stock is now traded at around $88.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,343 shares as of .

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $5.78. The stock is now traded at around $6.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 373,200 shares as of .

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $26.26 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $31.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,044 shares as of .

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $70.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 575,495 shares as of .

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 183.04%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $270.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,988 shares as of .

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 77,126 shares as of .

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 186,852 shares as of .

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia by 1190.48%. The purchase prices were between $20.72 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 162,600 shares as of .

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 527,918 shares as of .

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in China Telecom Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $31.34.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.