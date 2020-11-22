  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd Buys Facebook Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Sells 58.com Inc, Etsy Inc, Freshpet Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: FB -1.19% SFM -1.21% GIS -1.03% IHRT +9.65% CNK +1.17% WUBA +0% FRPT +0.55%

Investment company Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, General Mills Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc, sells 58.com Inc, Etsy Inc, Freshpet Inc, Weibo Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/half+sky+capital+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 204,726 shares, 19.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 457.84%
  2. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) - 2,015,421 shares, 15.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 209.25%
  3. Weibo Corp (WB) - 1,120,820 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.02%
  4. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 179,508 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42%
  5. Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 305,476 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.7%
New Purchase: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd initiated holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 1,228,942 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $16.08, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 397,563 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 457.84%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.23%. The holding were 204,726 shares as of .

Added: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 209.25%. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.53%. The holding were 2,015,421 shares as of .

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 401,157 shares as of .

Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Sold Out: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $115, with an estimated average price of $101.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd. Also check out:

1. Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)