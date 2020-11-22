Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd Buys Facebook Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Sells 58.com Inc, Etsy Inc, Freshpet Inc

Investment company Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, General Mills Inc, Cinemark Holdings Inc, sells 58.com Inc, Etsy Inc, Freshpet Inc, Weibo Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Facebook Inc (FB) - 204,726 shares, 19.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 457.84% Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) - 2,015,421 shares, 15.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 209.25% Weibo Corp (WB) - 1,120,820 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.02% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 179,508 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42% Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 305,476 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.7%

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd initiated holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 1,228,942 shares as of .

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $16.08, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 397,563 shares as of .

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 457.84%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $269.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.23%. The holding were 204,726 shares as of .

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 209.25%. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.53%. The holding were 2,015,421 shares as of .

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 401,157 shares as of .

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $115, with an estimated average price of $101.65.