Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys Twilio Inc, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Pinterest Inc, Sells Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Peloton Interactive Inc, Tesla Inc

Investment company Kore Private Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Twilio Inc, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Pinterest Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Peloton Interactive Inc, Tesla Inc, Fluor Corp, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kore Private Wealth LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kore Private Wealth LLC owns 263 stocks with a total value of $485 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 289,911 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45% iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR) - 581,871 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 67,427 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,298 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 74,242 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.85%

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8. The stock is now traded at around $192.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,010 shares as of .

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $69.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,245 shares as of .

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $198.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,066 shares as of .

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,111 shares as of .

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,716 shares as of .

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 59.85%. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $298.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 74,242 shares as of .

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 69.10%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 887,277 shares as of .

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 59.56%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 306,130 shares as of .

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 42.77%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,111,900 shares as of .

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 90.81%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,814 shares as of .

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 47.23%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $356.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 21,559 shares as of .

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $8.33 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.52.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni. The sale prices were between $58.22 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $59.27.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.39 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $195.89 and $309.36, with an estimated average price of $237.64.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $56.73 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $62.6.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.