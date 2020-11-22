  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys Twilio Inc, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Pinterest Inc, Sells Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Peloton Interactive Inc, Tesla Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: TWLO +0.9% IAU +0.34% PINS +1.36% ORCC -0.22% QQQ -0.68% IVV -0.67% FVRR +6.99% RTX -1.9% AON -2.09% MTCH -1.32% PD +3.45% RK +0%

Investment company Kore Private Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Twilio Inc, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Pinterest Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Peloton Interactive Inc, Tesla Inc, Fluor Corp, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kore Private Wealth LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kore Private Wealth LLC owns 263 stocks with a total value of $485 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kore Private Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kore+private+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kore Private Wealth LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 289,911 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45%
  2. iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR) - 581,871 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 67,427 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.74%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,298 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
  5. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 74,242 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.85%
New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8. The stock is now traded at around $192.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,010 shares as of .

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $69.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,245 shares as of .

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $198.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,066 shares as of .

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,111 shares as of .

New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $31.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,716 shares as of .

New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 59.85%. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $298.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 74,242 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 69.10%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 887,277 shares as of .

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 59.56%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 306,130 shares as of .

Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 42.77%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,111,900 shares as of .

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 90.81%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,814 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 47.23%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $356.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 21,559 shares as of .

Sold Out: Fluor Corp (FLR)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $8.33 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.52.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni (HYD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni. The sale prices were between $58.22 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $59.27.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.39 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

Sold Out: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $195.89 and $309.36, with an estimated average price of $237.64.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $56.73 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $62.6.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kore Private Wealth LLC. Also check out:

1. Kore Private Wealth LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kore Private Wealth LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kore Private Wealth LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kore Private Wealth LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)