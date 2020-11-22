Thrive Capital Management, LLC Buys Unity Software Inc, Lemonade Inc

Investment company Thrive Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, Lemonade Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thrive Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Thrive Capital Management, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: U, LMND,

Unity Software Inc (U) - 3,526,640 shares, 66.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 935,624 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio. Lemonade Inc (LMND) - 1,101,618 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Agora Inc (API) - 100,000 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 66.64%. The holding were 3,526,640 shares as of .

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $85.89, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.86%. The holding were 1,101,618 shares as of .