Thrive Capital Management, LLC Buys Unity Software Inc, Lemonade Inc

November 22, 2020 | About: U +5.58% LMND +1.58%

Investment company Thrive Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, Lemonade Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thrive Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Thrive Capital Management, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Thrive Capital Management, LLC
  1. Unity Software Inc (U) - 3,526,640 shares, 66.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 935,624 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio.
  3. Lemonade Inc (LMND) - 1,101,618 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Agora Inc (API) - 100,000 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 66.64%. The holding were 3,526,640 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $85.89, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.86%. The holding were 1,101,618 shares as of .



