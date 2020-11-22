Thrive Capital Management, LLC Buys Unity Software Inc, Lemonade Inc

Investment company Thrive Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, Lemonade Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thrive Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Thrive Capital Management, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Thrive Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thrive+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Thrive Capital Management, LLC
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 3,526,640 shares, 66.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 935,624 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio.
- Lemonade Inc (LMND) - 1,101,618 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Agora Inc (API) - 100,000 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio.
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 66.64%. The holding were 3,526,640 shares as of .New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $85.89, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.86%. The holding were 1,101,618 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Thrive Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Thrive Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Thrive Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Thrive Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Thrive Capital Management, LLC keeps buying