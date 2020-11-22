9258 Wealth Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, American Express Co

Investment company 9258 Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Cisco Systems Inc, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, American Express Co, Automatic Data Processing Inc, INVESCO EXCH TRDII during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 9258 Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, 9258 Wealth Management, LLC owns 293 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AAXJ, WORK, CHGG, TSLA, FDX, ZM, GH, ETN, IYW, TTD, BKNG, MPWR, NEE, DAL, PGR, LIN, FSLY, ISRG, CARR, OTIS, AMGN, SONO, PGX,
- Added Positions: AGG, MSFT, DGRO, CSCO, IEI, IJK, DOCU, AMZN, IVW, AAPL, IJJ, OXY, GS, XLI, SHY, IJS, SILV, SSRM, BAX, TXN, BMY, ALXN, CVS, CMCSA, HD, MA, GOOGL, VEU, PHG, QCOM, V, MPC, PYPL, VPL, MDLZ, BDX, CTAS, DEO, EMR, FIS, CERN, CAT, GILD, BLK, BAC, ADBE, MMM, LMT, MRO, MRK, ACN, ALL, DHR, DE, FITB, PM, F, JPS, WM, UNP, LHX, HRC, NBIX,
- Reduced Positions: UPS, NVDA, VYM, EES, RSP, AMD, PG, SPHD, USMV, BA, IJR, QQQ, VIG, XLP, CRM, XLK, BABA, ADX, MCR, FTF, GDV, BDJ, GRX, GOOG, HEFA, IVV, VEA, XMLV, DIS, AVK, DIAX, BOE, ITA, PKW, XAR, T, DUK, ENB, XOM, INTC, JPM, ORCL, PFE, RGLD, WMT, ECF, TY, FFA, GDL, CHW, NOW, XSLV, LLY, GSK, NFLX, PEP, TRV, TGT, USB, RTX, RVT, BIF, BHK, CSQ, LGI, GPM, AVGO, BCX, ARDC, TWLO, NEAR, OEF, QABA, VO, VOE, XLC, XLV, XLY, AEP, BP, COP, COST, GE, JCI, KR, LOW, MCD, MDT, MET, NKE, RYN, SU, SNX, SNPS, TSM, VZ, WFC, RDS.B, TEI, HYT, FRA, HTD, UTF, EXG, JTD, ETJ, HACK, HEDJ, IAGG, IJH, MOAT, MTUM, QVAL, SYLD, VOO, AZN, C, KO, WELL, KSU, NVS, JOF, GIM, SSNC, NXPI, FB, PUMP, EEMV, EFV, MDY, SCZ, XLF,
- Sold Out: SLYG, AXP, ADP, SZC, AMT, ISD, APA, CPRX, CLNE, OAS, ALTM,
For the details of 9258 Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/9258+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 119,942 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,252 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 66,114 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,127 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.15%
- ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 206,963 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.28%
9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $69.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $76.16. The stock is now traded at around $85.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,739 shares as of .New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $29.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,195 shares as of .New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $489.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 842 shares as of .New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $73.49. The stock is now traded at around $71.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of .New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $276.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of .New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.32 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $91.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,403 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 45,865 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $210.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 44,127 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (DGRO)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 206,963 shares as of .Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 81.61%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 60,155 shares as of .Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 128.69%. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,349 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJK)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 278.08%. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $67.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SLYG)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $55.29 and $63.27, with an estimated average price of $59.73.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.Sold Out: Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cushing Renaissance Fund. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $32.14, with an estimated average price of $30.3.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64.Sold Out: PGIM High Yield Fund Inc (ISD)
9258 Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PGIM High Yield Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $13.81.
