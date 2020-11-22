  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Texas Children's Buys Epsilon Energy

November 22, 2020 | About: EPSN +1.89%

Investment company Texas Children's (Current Portfolio) buys Epsilon Energy during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Children's. As of 2020Q3, Texas Children's owns 3 stocks with a total value of $21 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: EPSN,

For the details of Texas Children's's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/texas+children%27s/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Texas Children's
  1. Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) - 2,623,503 shares, 78.55% of the total portfolio.
  2. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 256,470 shares, 19.75% of the total portfolio.
  3. Epsilon Energy Ltd (EPSN) - 115,112 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Epsilon Energy Ltd (EPSN)

Texas Children's initiated holding in Epsilon Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.91 and $3.45, with an estimated average price of $3.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 115,112 shares as of .



