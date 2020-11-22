Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, ISHARES TRUST, Consolidated Edison Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Starbucks Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Jackson, MS, based Investment company Trustmark National Bank Trust Department (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, ISHARES TRUST, Consolidated Edison Inc, Southern Co, McKesson Corp, sells AT&T Inc, Starbucks Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Intel Corp, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department. As of 2020Q3, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owns 237 stocks with a total value of $1000 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PDBC, EXPD, PCAR, INFY, REM, EA, TSM, RTX, ALGN, NVS, NFLX, AON, OSTK, COST, IR, AMLP, CNI,

PDBC, EXPD, PCAR, INFY, REM, EA, TSM, RTX, ALGN, NVS, NFLX, AON, OSTK, COST, IR, AMLP, CNI, Added Positions: IVE, ED, FTSM, SO, MCK, FLOT, MINT, SHM, NEE, VCSH, BAC, CI, RDS.A, EEM, VZ, EMB, ABBV, DG, TRMK, PFE, ORCL, AGG, MAS, STIP, SHY, VCIT, IEV, SYY, JPST, AMAT, AMGN, SMB, FB, IGSB, GIS, AMZN, BA, BMY, CVX, CTAS, CCI, IBM, FIXD, TT, SJM, MKC, PEG, V, SWKS, ADBE, TXN, IAU, ETN, PSP, QQQ, PAYX, UNH,

IVE, ED, FTSM, SO, MCK, FLOT, MINT, SHM, NEE, VCSH, BAC, CI, RDS.A, EEM, VZ, EMB, ABBV, DG, TRMK, PFE, ORCL, AGG, MAS, STIP, SHY, VCIT, IEV, SYY, JPST, AMAT, AMGN, SMB, FB, IGSB, GIS, AMZN, BA, BMY, CVX, CTAS, CCI, IBM, FIXD, TT, SJM, MKC, PEG, V, SWKS, ADBE, TXN, IAU, ETN, PSP, QQQ, PAYX, UNH, Reduced Positions: T, MDIV, LHX, INTC, DVY, VB, PM, GLD, LEN, PZA, TOT, BDX, VUG, IVW, VO, LRCX, ETR, VNQ, FPE, GOOG, VOT, AAPL, WFC, BSV, GSK, GOOGL, ISRG, HYD, TFC, VBK, GSY, BRK.B, CSCO, XOM, VV, DEM, SJNK, MPC, SPY, MO, LLY, MRK, JPM, IJH, NVDA, DGS, MU, MCD, LOW, HDV, LMT, CVS, MDY, HD, EGP, DUK, VBR, PG, WM, PEP, TMO, SYF, PYPL, VTI, FIS, CL, SPG, CMCSA, VIG, CAT, SNA, DIS, SUB, TGT, HPQ, ANTM, HON, WHR, IVV, WEC, RF, LYB, PNW, PAYC, DSI, DON, BAB,

T, MDIV, LHX, INTC, DVY, VB, PM, GLD, LEN, PZA, TOT, BDX, VUG, IVW, VO, LRCX, ETR, VNQ, FPE, GOOG, VOT, AAPL, WFC, BSV, GSK, GOOGL, ISRG, HYD, TFC, VBK, GSY, BRK.B, CSCO, XOM, VV, DEM, SJNK, MPC, SPY, MO, LLY, MRK, JPM, IJH, NVDA, DGS, MU, MCD, LOW, HDV, LMT, CVS, MDY, HD, EGP, DUK, VBR, PG, WM, PEP, TMO, SYF, PYPL, VTI, FIS, CL, SPG, CMCSA, VIG, CAT, SNA, DIS, SUB, TGT, HPQ, ANTM, HON, WHR, IVV, WEC, RF, LYB, PNW, PAYC, DSI, DON, BAB, Sold Out: SBUX, TJX, UAA, DJP, FISV, GD, CUZ, GILD, MSI, TSN, VLO, NVG, GVI, DNRCQ, SDRLF,

For the details of TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TRUST DEPARTMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trustmark+national+bank+trust+department/current-portfolio/portfolio

INVESCO EXCH TRDII (PZA) - 2,213,470 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 281,522 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 208,089 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FPE) - 2,112,478 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 511,641 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.68. The stock is now traded at around $14.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 558,067 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $85.1. The stock is now traded at around $88.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,807 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.25 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.03. The stock is now traded at around $88.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,207 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 72,025 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,807 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,754 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 155.95%. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 53,750 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 746.49%. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $77.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 36,492 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Southern Co by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $60.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 121,823 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 553.32%. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $169.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,093 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 56.62%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 53,444 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 472.24%. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $204.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,947 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $9.18 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $17.67 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $19.25.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 43.2%. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department still held 176,073 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 90.76%. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $191.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department still held 1,375 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 44.35%. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department still held 41,901 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 52.02%. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $76.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department still held 19,992 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 22.33%. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department still held 25,422 shares as of .

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced to a holding in Lennar Corp by 44.37%. The sale prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department still held 23,683 shares as of .