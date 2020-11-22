Capital International Inc Buys Mastercard Inc, Carrier Global Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Global Payments Inc, SVMK Inc

Investment company Capital International Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Carrier Global Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Arcosa Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Global Payments Inc, SVMK Inc, Seagen Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Inc . As of 2020Q3, Capital International Inc owns 275 stocks with a total value of $9.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 1,098,354 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,301,215 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,009,755 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,872 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.83% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 488,785 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07%

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,863,793 shares as of .

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195. The stock is now traded at around $232.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 184,575 shares as of .

Capital International Inc initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.07 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $38.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 904,381 shares as of .

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.85 and $36.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 875,199 shares as of .

Capital International Inc initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 110,065 shares as of .

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $114.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 94,955 shares as of .

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 213.06%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $323.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 472,730 shares as of .

Capital International Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 115.29%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 445,162 shares as of .

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Arcosa Inc by 123.06%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,866,930 shares as of .

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 3355.80%. The purchase prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 184,505 shares as of .

Capital International Inc added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 302.68%. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.21. The stock is now traded at around $27.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,164,399 shares as of .

Capital International Inc added to a holding in TFI International Inc by 8652.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.19 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 752,709 shares as of .

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $123.25 and $133.89, with an estimated average price of $128.65.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.06 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.87.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37.