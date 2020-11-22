Capital International Inc Buys Mastercard Inc, Carrier Global Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Global Payments Inc, SVMK Inc

Investment company Capital International Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Carrier Global Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Arcosa Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Global Payments Inc, SVMK Inc, Seagen Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Inc . As of 2020Q3, Capital International Inc owns 275 stocks with a total value of $9.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CARR, BURL, PAGS, LSPD, CPRT, NTES, CRSP, FIS, GRFS, CFG, AXP, VIR, TNDM, TWTR, FN, WORK, KDP, TOL, KEY, EA, SNX, PLUG, SNOW, BUD, STT, LYV, U,
- Added Positions: MA, PYPL, ACA, FLT, ON, TFII, TSLA, SE, RPRX, IBN, PM, CNC, TDG, FB, HLT, MSFT, NVCR, MELI, PFE, NFLX, LHX, VRTX, HON, BAX, CL, EOG, LII, UBS, JPM, WBA, AVGO, SHOP, EWBC, TEL, SAGE, VALE, CDK, AMD, ADBE, TRP, TEVA, RYAAY, COST, CREE, MDLZ, GOOGL, ADSK, IEX, COP, DLR, MLCO, PODD, HD, SNAP, BKR, BA, LYB, TDOC, QSR, GOLD, ZEN, REGN, NTAP, MSI, DOW, CB, LIN, BKNG, ACGL, CCI, SHW, EFX, MRK, RTX, SMAR, ATUS, DELL, BAC, FLIR, UBER, GE, DD, DPZ, MS, PNC, PEP, SLB, MTD, VRSN, INFY, WLTW, GIS, CNQ, CMS, GM, BLK, GS, WDAY, BLUE,
- Reduced Positions: PBR, GPN, SVMK, SGEN, JKHY, EIX, DE, ATVI, BHVN, AMZN, NOW, NBIX, YNDX, ENB, ISRG, HTHT, V, TCOM, ANTM, HCM, BGNE, CHD, DHR, INCY, NOC, TSM, TRN, NKE, HDB, BSX, GGB, TMO, EL, CHTR, TRMB, INTC, SRE, HUYA, CVX, RCL, WCN, UNH, BRK.B, CNI, CE, CME, KT, CMCSA, LLY, GILD, LOMA, NEM, AYX, AL, SREPA.PFD, SPOT, VICI, CXO, GLPI, PINS, ZBH, ETRN, CLLS, LMT, MO, AU, AZN, CF, CLX, RE, HEI, HUM, IDXX, KLAC, LVS, WM, SPGI, NSC, NVO, PAYX, PG, PSA, QCOM, SYY, TXN, UNP, VZ,
- Sold Out: FISV, BAP, ABBV, BRK.A, NCLH, NTR, BK, ENIA, AMAT, CCIPA.PFD, TWLO, EXC, MAR, GSK, MET, DEO, AJG,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with MA. Click here to check it out.
- MA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of MA
- Peter Lynch Chart of MA
For the details of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+international+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 1,098,354 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,301,215 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,009,755 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,872 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.83%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 488,785 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07%
Capital International Inc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,863,793 shares as of .New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Capital International Inc initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195. The stock is now traded at around $232.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 184,575 shares as of .New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Capital International Inc initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.07 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $38.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 904,381 shares as of .New Purchase: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)
Capital International Inc initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.85 and $36.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 875,199 shares as of .New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Capital International Inc initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 110,065 shares as of .New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Capital International Inc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $114.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 94,955 shares as of .Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 213.06%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $323.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 472,730 shares as of .Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 115.29%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $192.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 445,162 shares as of .Added: Arcosa Inc (ACA)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in Arcosa Inc by 123.06%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,866,930 shares as of .Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 3355.80%. The purchase prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07. The stock is now traded at around $253.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 184,505 shares as of .Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 302.68%. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.21. The stock is now traded at around $27.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,164,399 shares as of .Added: TFI International Inc (TFII)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in TFI International Inc by 8652.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.19 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 752,709 shares as of .Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $123.25 and $133.89, with an estimated average price of $128.65.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569.Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.06 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.87.Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC . Also check out:
1. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC keeps buying