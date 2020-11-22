Pacific Global Investment Management CO Buys Match Group Inc, Starbucks Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells MetLife Inc, Phillips 66, Nathan's Famous Inc

Glendale, CA, based Investment company Pacific Global Investment Management CO (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Starbucks Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Visa Inc, Nike Inc, sells MetLife Inc, Phillips 66, Nathan's Famous Inc, JM Smucker Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Global Investment Management CO. As of 2020Q3, Pacific Global Investment Management CO owns 176 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MTCH, IAC, OSTK, IWR, CMG, EL, IJH, MGM, BLD, SQ, DRI, TSLA, FBHS, ZTS, TXRH, BACPL.PFD, EXPE, DKNG, GSV,

MTCH, IAC, OSTK, IWR, CMG, EL, IJH, MGM, BLD, SQ, DRI, TSLA, FBHS, ZTS, TXRH, BACPL.PFD, EXPE, DKNG, GSV, Added Positions: SBUX, V, MA, NKE, CARR, TT, BAC, PFE, MSGE, ABM, LSXMK, UNP, TGT, MRK, STZ, KSU, ABT, ATVI, FB, CHEF, AVGO, CSX, AROC, CP, TJX, ECL, SNE, EA, CODI, EBAY, DAL, CAG, ADP, PPG, NSC,

SBUX, V, MA, NKE, CARR, TT, BAC, PFE, MSGE, ABM, LSXMK, UNP, TGT, MRK, STZ, KSU, ABT, ATVI, FB, CHEF, AVGO, CSX, AROC, CP, TJX, ECL, SNE, EA, CODI, EBAY, DAL, CAG, ADP, PPG, NSC, Reduced Positions: MET, PSX, MSFT, AAPL, SJM, GS, ORCL, BRK.B, RUSHA, C, PEP, HLX, TSCO, WMT, IFF, HD, MSGS, PG, GOOG, CVX, TRTN, SAIA, BATRK, LOW, LNG, JNJ, JPM, PAG, GOOGL, SPGI, CCEP, NOA, ORLY, NVDA, NAV, TPL, SAH, SMG, KNX, ANTM, ITW, CSCO, LLY, EWBC, DE, DAR, CONN, RM, COST, MAR, VOYA, SOI, UPS, RACE, HEI.A, AWK, GLIBA, PNC, CLX, CVS, DXPE, DHR, FMC, BMY, KEX, BK, THRM, NVR, AZPN, AC, LSXMB, LW, A, ACN, ABBV, GLW, GIS, MDLZ, VZ, LEG, LMT, USB, T, MS, NEBLQ,

MET, PSX, MSFT, AAPL, SJM, GS, ORCL, BRK.B, RUSHA, C, PEP, HLX, TSCO, WMT, IFF, HD, MSGS, PG, GOOG, CVX, TRTN, SAIA, BATRK, LOW, LNG, JNJ, JPM, PAG, GOOGL, SPGI, CCEP, NOA, ORLY, NVDA, NAV, TPL, SAH, SMG, KNX, ANTM, ITW, CSCO, LLY, EWBC, DE, DAR, CONN, RM, COST, MAR, VOYA, SOI, UPS, RACE, HEI.A, AWK, GLIBA, PNC, CLX, CVS, DXPE, DHR, FMC, BMY, KEX, BK, THRM, NVR, AZPN, AC, LSXMB, LW, A, ACN, ABBV, GLW, GIS, MDLZ, VZ, LEG, LMT, USB, T, MS, NEBLQ, Sold Out: NATH, MKL, SEB, MPC, COP, ENR, DOW, HIG, MTN, WAB, YUM, LEA, TWNK, MGHL,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 281,946 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,844 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,142 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,852 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 60,116 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 45,595 shares as of .

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,207 shares as of .

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.07 and $122.32, with an estimated average price of $74.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,643 shares as of .

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $64.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of .

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1056.45 and $1379.03, with an estimated average price of $1204.45. The stock is now traded at around $1292.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 345 shares as of .

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $240.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,502 shares as of .

Pacific Global Investment Management CO added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 84,999 shares as of .

Pacific Global Investment Management CO added to a holding in Visa Inc by 51.53%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,854 shares as of .

Pacific Global Investment Management CO added to a holding in Nike Inc by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $132.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 30,424 shares as of .

Pacific Global Investment Management CO added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 77.68%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 36,380 shares as of .

Pacific Global Investment Management CO added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 61.90%. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $144.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,071 shares as of .

Pacific Global Investment Management CO added to a holding in Target Corp by 46.01%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $172.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,453 shares as of .

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Nathan's Famous Inc. The sale prices were between $50.72 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $52.8.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $892.91 and $1111.62, with an estimated average price of $1014.9.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Seaboard Corp. The sale prices were between $2658.46 and $2976.33, with an estimated average price of $2839.67.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.14 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $45.86.