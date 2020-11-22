Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys BRP Inc, Equifax Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, FirstService Corp

Toronto Ontario, A6, based Investment company Mackenzie Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BRP Inc, Equifax Inc, Visa Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Thomson Reuters Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, FirstService Corp, Stantec Inc, Cognex Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mackenzie Financial Corp. As of 2020Q3, Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 982 stocks with a total value of $40.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mackenzie+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 17,324,150 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,295,405 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 21,451,100 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,191,826 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 17,453,694 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.24 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $53.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 471,507 shares as of .

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300,312 shares as of .

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 449,398 shares as of .

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.46 and $94.3, with an estimated average price of $82.08. The stock is now traded at around $85.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,978 shares as of .

Mackenzie Financial Corp initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $471.19 and $567.21, with an estimated average price of $525.58. The stock is now traded at around $589.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,415 shares as of .

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in BRP Inc by 8603.30%. The purchase prices were between $41.08 and $57.34, with an estimated average price of $47.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,558,094 shares as of .

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 90.77%. The purchase prices were between $151.94 and $176.64, with an estimated average price of $163.97. The stock is now traded at around $171.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,746,219 shares as of .

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,869,143 shares as of .

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 243.42%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $356.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 618,500 shares as of .

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 67.58%. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $80.15, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $80.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,723,229 shares as of .

Mackenzie Financial Corp added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 45.16%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $143.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,410,640 shares as of .

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $27.55 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $34.69.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.45 and $7.1, with an estimated average price of $5.94.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in Imperial Oil Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.96 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $15.68.

Mackenzie Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56.